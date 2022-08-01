10 actors who surprised everyone with different roles, unexpected but perfectly successful



Photo: MovieStills



BRUCE WILLIS – He will forever be remembered as one of the most famous action movie stars, but remember that the actor’s beginnings were a long way from adrenaline, gunfire and explosions: Die Hard is the film that marked the turning point for Willis, hitherto known as the male protagonist in the TV series Moonlighting, so much so that his casting had aroused many perplexities.



ROBERT PATTINSON – In truth, there are many titles that have helped to remove the label of “the vampire from Twilight” from the actor. Cosmopolis, Maps to the Stars, The Lost City of Z, Good Time … But let’s choose Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse to mark a definitive turning point in his career: Pattinson was still deemed unsuitable for such a dramatic role, despite his rich curriculum, and has definitely proved his detractors with an absolute level performance.



STEVE CARELL – The Office star is the first of many comedians on this list, performers from whom many don’t expect to be able to pull off dramatic performances. Carell convinced everyone of the opposite starting with Little Miss Sunshine in 2006 (only a year after 40 years as a virgin), to then repeat with Foxcatcher and in the TV series The Morning Show.



JOHN GOODMAN – For many it will always remain the face of The Girls of Coyote Ugly, Pappa e Ciccia, The Flintstones, The Big Lebowski and other roles tending to comedy. Precisely for this reason his rehearsal in 10 Cloverfield Lane, the science fiction and psychological thriller film that is linked to the Cloverfield franchise, surprised many: in the role of Howard Stambler, he stepped into a part very far from his usual – and he made the center anyway.



MARGOT ROBBIE – The risk of the actress getting stuck in the label of “The Wolf of Wall Street and Harley Quinn” was strong. Despite trying to break free with other very different titles (Focus and The Legend of Tarzan, for example), the real turning point came thanks to the role of Tonya Harding, the figure skater who starred in 1994 in one of the biggest sports scandals in the United States. of America. With Craig Gillespie’s film, Robbie surprised and proved what she’s made of.



ADAM SANDLER – Another example of a comedian who will hardly ever be seen differently by his audience. Sandler, however, has tried and continues to try: in zany comedies that have earned him 9 Razzie Awards and 26 nominations (second only to Stallone), he has alternated with critically acclaimed dramatic roles. Between a Punch-Drunk Love and The Meyerowitz Stories, however, we choose Uncut Gems as a film that no one would have expected from the actor. A fantastic test!



HEATH LEDGER – The doubt, in this case, was almost the opposite: can an actor who has so far given his best in dramatic roles like Brokeback Mountain and The Patriot, put himself in the shoes of an over-the-top character and played clownishly by Jack Nicholson in the 90s? Does he have that “comical” streak within him to be a Gotham clown? We all know the answer: for many there won’t be another Joker up to the height of Heath Ledger’s in The Dark Knight (with all due respect by Joaquin Phoenix).



JAMES MCAVOY – Could an actor known for some dramatic roles like The Last King of Scotland and the starring part in a superhero franchise be able to play a character with many different personalities? The question accompanied the release of Split by M. Nighty Shyamalan, a film dominated by the skill of the actor as Kevin Wendell Crumb / The Horde. The first floor in which he changes facial expressions to switch from one personality to another is still applause.



JIM CARREY – In the future, we will surely remember Jim Carrey for some of the funniest films of our childhood or adolescence: from The Mask to Liar, Liar, through Ace Ventura and A Week from God, it will be impossible not to laugh thinking about his innate skill. However, it will also be necessary to remember some of his phenomenal dramatic roles that no one expected of him, including that of Eternals Sunshine of a Spotless Mind in 2004, the first real film in which he does not try to get even half a laugh (as in The Truman Show. and Man on the Moon). A few years later, he doubled up with Number 23.