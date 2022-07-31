You do not have a job? These Twitter accounts will help you find it

Through a Twitter thread, a user showed which are the 13 best accounts to follow to get a job within the social network.

The difficult task of Generation Z to get a quality job corresponds directly to the gradual recovery of the sectors affected by the pandemic.

The tweet has gained relevance among users, who have taken the opportunity to save it with the help of the “@RemembermeBot” account.

A Twitter thread shared by a user shows you the accounts you need to follow to land your dream job.

These users dedicate their personal accounts to talk about the work environment in different parts of the world and how you can distinguish between an abusive job and the job of your dreams.

The new generations and the work environment

In 2020, the world was affected in every way by the arrival of Covid-19. In fact, prior to the pandemic, the fast pace of life began to influence the way we perceive the world.

However, once the pandemic began to shut us down, the different industries such as film, travel, tourism and many more were violated. In recent years, the transition from one generation to another seemed less impactful for the work environment; however, with the arrival of the pandemic, it underwent an important transformation.

Generation Z, in this sense, it became one of the most vulnerable, not only because as a result of this the phenomenon of burnout became more present. In the same way, vacancies were becoming scarcer and priority was given to more experienced and apparently more qualified personnel.

Of course, this was reflected in the workers, since the impact, at least in Mexico, meant the dismissal of 12.5 million people between March and April 2020, according to information from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI).

However, it was the informal workers and entrepreneurs who suffered the blow the most, since 10.4 million were part of the informal sector and only 2.1 million of the formal sector.

You do not have a job? These Twitter accounts will help you find it

And it was precisely in these years when the users of the different social networks began to exploit their potential. Twitter, YouTube and TikTok began to flood their content with creators focused on a specific topic.

Some of those who stood out the most were precisely those who focused on sharing jobs and decent vacancies for each sector.

Recently, a user dedicated the difficult task of listing in a thread the different accounts that have sought to make a difference and reactivate the economy with the inclusion of new generations.

This is the thread shared by the user:

1 @GringoJobs

I know some friends who have taken advantage of Don Gringo and got good remote work, he has very good references, in fact not only devs, but also tech lead and other positions. He is a gringo, he has dollars 💸 – José Dimas Luján (@josedlujan) July 30, 2022

Among the vacancies are mentions of accounts such as GringoJobs, Don Chambitas, LuRecruiter, Your friend Flowers and Fra, the Fairy of Vacancies.

It is estimated that on Twitter approximately 329 million people actively use the social network, while Mexico represents the second country with the most Internet users in Latin America, with 96 million being the number recorded on a daily basis, according to data from We Are Social. , Hootsuite, and DataReportal.

Undoubtedly, this work of content creators to share job offers with users has become one of the best gifts for this generation, which continues to fight against an increasingly competitive market every day.

