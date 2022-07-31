WWE Summerslam 2022 LIVE: date, times

The summer slam 2022one of the four mega events that WWE organized every year, it is celebrated this Saturday July 30 from 7:00 pm (Peruvian time). On this occasion, the fights will take place in the nissan-stadiumwith a capacity of 69,143 spectators, from Nashville in the state of Tennessee, United States and as the main course the long-awaited duel between Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

On this occasion, the official transmission of the event can be seen through the signal of the channel Fox Sports and company streaming WWE Network. Next, you can see all the data about this important wrestling event:

WATCH SUMMERSLAM 2022 LIVE

SummerSlam 2022: undercard

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. theory

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), with Jeff Jarret as Special Referee

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. becky lynch

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

LoganPaul vs. The Miz

The Mysterios (Rey & Dominic Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor & Damian Priest).

SummerSlam 2022: schedules according to country and geographical area

Peru: 7.00 p.m.

Colombia: 7.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.

Mexico: 7.00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8.00 p.m.

United States (Miami, New York, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 p.m.

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 am (Sunday 31)

Italy: 2.00 am (Sunday 31)

France: 2.00 am (Sunday 31)

Germany: 2.00 am (Sunday 31)

