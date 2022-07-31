WWE Summerslam 2022: date, time, channel and billboard of the wrestling event | Sports

One of the most important events in the world of wrestling is coming up, it is the WWE Summerslam 2022 which will take place on Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Find out in this note the schedule and the channels that will broadcast the hottest event of the summer.

One of the most important and highly anticipated fights that night will be the one they star in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the unified titles; This will have a revenge flavor due to what happened at Wrestlemania 38, in which the Samoan took the victory.

WWE Summerslam 2022: event file

Event WWE Summerslam 2022 When is? Saturday July 30 What time does it start? 7:00 pm (Peruvian time) Where will it be? Nissan Stadium Nashville What channel to watch? WWE Network and Fox Sports

WWE Summerslam 2022 billboard

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. theory

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), with Jeff Jarret as Special Referee

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. becky lynch

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

LoganPaul vs. The Miz

The Mysterios (Rey & Dominic Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor & Damian Priest).

What time to watch WWE Summerslam 2022?

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico: 7.00 pm

Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela, Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Spain, Italy, France, Germany: 2:00 am (Sunday, July 31).

Where to watch WWE Summerslam 2022 LIVE?

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Peru: Fox Sports 2, WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Argentina: Fox Sports 2, WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Bolivia: Fox Sports 2, WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Chile: Fox Sports 2, WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Colombia: Fox Sports 2, WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Costa Rica: WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Ecuador: Fox Sports 2, WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Paraguay: Fox Sports 2, WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Spain: WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Venezuela: Fox Sports 2, WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in Uruguay: Fox Sports 2, WWE Network

WWE Summerslam 2022 in the United States: Peacook, WWE Network.

What channel is Fox Sports 2?

satelite

DirecTV: channel 604 (SD) and channel 1604 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 32 (SD) and channel 1704 (HD).

Cable

Claro TV: channel 61 (SD) and channel 520 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 501 (SD) and channel 744 (HD)

Star Globalcom: channel 38.

What is WWE Network?

WWE Network is WWE’s streaming service. In it you can see LIVE all the broadcasts of the weekly shows like RAW and SmackDown. In addition, you can access the content of PPV events of the wrestling company.