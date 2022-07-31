Will Peter Quill die in the movie?

Chris Pratt finally broke the silence on what will happen to his character after the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. And she did it to leave in the air some worrying questions. The movie, which will premiere on May 5, 2023, it will be the end of the tour of the superhero team. Or at least, as director James Gunn imagined it. And this keeps the fans in suspense.

Rumors about a possible death – or several of them – in history have been alarming fans of the saga for some time. As if that wasn’t enough, the cast – who participated in Comic-Con 2022 – spoke about grief and loss as central themes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. And this raised alarm bells about the possibility of what could happen in production, part of Marvel’s Phase 5.

Pratt, reprising his role as Peter Quill, stepped forward to explain what will happen to his character. Especially amid the debates and concerns about his immediate future. After all, the end of the Gunn trilogy will be the confluence of a series of peculiar situations. It will be the first appearance of Star-Lord after the superhero team’s cameo aboard the Milano in Thor: Love and Thunder. Also, the sixth time that the actor plays the space bandit who became one of the emblematic figures of Marvel’s Phase 3.

During an interview with Extra TV, which took place after Marvel Studios’ historic panel in Hall H at Comic-Con 2022, the actor discussed Peter Quill’s future. Pratt commented that he wished his character could return, in some form, thanks to the multiverse. But he was quick to make it clear that this did not mean that Star-Lord will die during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Nevertheless, Pratt’s revelation leaves some questions in the air about what could happen to the leader of the intergalactic group. In particular, because his statements were somewhat vague about the specific issue of his character’s fate in the plot.

“There are no plans for that at the moment [para una posible continuidad]. I believe that everything is possible. There’s a multiverse thing. I’m not saying it is, but if a character dies… Actually, it turns out there are wormholes to bring people back.” This is a peculiar and somewhat worrying point of view. Specifically, because it coincides with what James Gunn said about the death of “one or two characters” in the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3the end of a long road

On a more earthly level, there is also no data on the future of the group of actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, there is no news about the contracts of most of the actors involved in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. And neither if they could be part of larger projects that do not include their original team. Or in any case, his intention to do so. A few months ago, Dave Bautista was clear on his social networks and dedicated an emotional farewell to Drax, his emblematic character. Which suggests that it is unlikely that the actor will play the fierce warrior favorite of many of the fans again.

One of the peculiarities of Guardians of the Galaxy is that his team participates as a unit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so that the mere possibility that they can be integrated into others after the disappearance of the original is considered unlikely. So the death of one or two of its characters could mean the end of the story.. Or at least, a complete change of direction from the way he has so far delved into his characters.

The closing of the trilogy Guardians of the Galaxy It went through all kinds of problems, including the dismissal of its director. Also the inevitable delays due to the mandatory stoppage of the pandemic. Still, James Gunn insists that he had envisioned the entire story even before filming began. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

This makes it clear that it is a structured project, with its own weight and dynamics. As if that wasn’t enough, the lack of mention of their characters in phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is striking.

Despite the sad possibility, the cast seems to be pleased with the outcome. During their emotional participation at the Comic-Con panel, the actors claimed to be “committed” to James Gunn’s vision. And that includes an extraordinary ending to the story he helped forge.



