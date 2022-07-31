Who are the celebrities that pollute the most by using their private jets?

Magazine rolling stone published the results of the research carried out by the digital marketing agency yardfor which he identified the 10 celebrities that emit the most carbon dioxide footprints due to the use they gave to their personal aircraft so far in 2022. The main one would be Taylor Swift .

In tenth place is the rapper Travis Scottfather of the children of Kylie Jenner whose private jet spent more than 8,300 minutes in the air and emitted more than 3,000 metric tons of CO2 so far in 2022. It was also indicated that the shortest flight he made was a distance of 11.7 kilometers.

Oprah Winfrey ranked ninth on the list of celebrities who pollute the most from the use of their private aircraft, with a total of 68 flights so far this year, which emitted about 3,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide, while the shortest flight made in his private jet was 14 minutes.