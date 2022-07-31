What movies and series will arrive in phase 6 of the MCU? If you saw the san diego comic con you will know that Kevin Feig shook the facilities of the Hall H with the ads shown on that special day for Marvel fans. But the thing is not going to stop there, for now we know that the last film of phase 6 will be ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’.

But in the timeline of announcements shown, there were gaps to be filled with new projects that have not yet been confirmed, that is why in this article we are going to review the confirmed projects and try to place those that could be confirmed. on the D23.

Remember that we are talking about Marvel phase 6 projects.

What Marvel movies and series will arrive in phase 6 of the MCU? Bets and Analysis

Armor Wars

The series starring Don Cheadle It’s still in development, but strangely, it wasn’t even mentioned at Comic Con, that’s why we placed it as the first project of phase 6 of Marvel, in Autumn 2024. One of the reasons behind this is the theory that states that War Machine would be a Skrull in Secret Invasionthis would make some sense for the series to have such a long delay.

How is this reinforced? The series would arrive after the premiere of Thunderbolts, if it arrived in that premiere window. So on this side, everything would be connected.

fantastic four

This project is already confirmed and has a release date for November 8, 2024. Kevin Feig He recently revealed in an interview that we won’t be seeing the origin of the Fantastic Four because just like with Spider-Man, it’s been seen too many times, which makes us think that we could see these characters introduced before, in other projects.

Either way, it looks like this movie will be relevant to the final event of everything we know: The Secret Wars.

Not going

A series of the character is in development, in fact, it is confirmed that Know Pirzada, the Moon Knight writer, is currently working on the project. This series would be located in phase 6 of Marvel because it was simply not confirmed in phase 5.

In addition, in phase 6 there is no space-based project, it would be the ideal project, which would introduce us to Richard Rider and Sam Alexander, the most well-known Nova of Marvel Comics. Will we see any of them introduced at the end of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’? This series would be located in the fall of 2024.

Nova using her powers in the comics

wonder-man

The series is confirmed, the director Destin Daniel Cretton is in charge of the series, as well as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. To this day it is unknown who will be the leading actor of the project, but what we do know is that the series could be a satire of the world of Hollywood.

On top of that, Wonder Man is a character with a special relationship to The Scarlet Witch, who hasn’t closed her arc within the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. It would be the last project of 2024, in winter.

The Supreme Squad

This group of superheroes could be the perfect experiment to try to make a project outside of the 616 universe. Marvel usually introduces new franchises in each phase, and since this is the saga of the multiverse, it would be curious to see the version of the League of the Marvel Justice to be the great heroes of another world, and that through a raid, everything is prepared for an inevitable battle with the 616 universe.

Hyperion, the version of Superman in Marvel (Or one of them), would be a very interesting character to approach and meet in real action, I’m sure the fans would love it. This project would arrive in winter 2025.

Wakanda

It was confirmed that the series was still in development. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premieres next November 2022, there would be a huge gap between the two premieres, so for now, it is difficult to know what the series set in the Wakanda nation will be about.

In Marvel, the first foray seen in the 616 universe happened in Wakanda, maybe, in some way, they want to start this the same way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series would arrive in the spring of 2025.

The Young Avengers

Albeit subtly, Marvel Studios has been laying the groundwork for this team of young heroes. we were able to meet Billy and Tommy in Wanda Vision, Kate Bishop appeared in his own series, with Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, America Chavez was key in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and Cassie Lang She will wear a heroine outfit in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’.

Not to mention that Patriot also appeared in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, the truth is that the foundations are laid, and it would make sense to have the generational change presented before Secret Wars, we would be talking about a series that could arrive in the spring of 2025.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The Infinity War of the multiverse saga, this movie is already confirmed for May 2, 2025. In it it seems that we will see Jonathan Majors as the villain Kang the conqueror in all his glory. In this film, one of the great unknowns is knowing who the Avengers will be, which at the moment indicates that they will be these, in the absence of more confirmations:

Hulk.

wong.

Captain Marvel.

Shang Chi.

Sam Wilson as Captain America.

What other characters do you think we could see as Avengers?

Ghost Rider

If something is clear, it is that Kevin Feige is looking for the right moment to present Ghost Rider, first he prevented the series starring Gabriel Luna from being released, and the last thing was to see a wink of Ghost Rider in She-Hulk.

On the other hand, Marvel Studios has given the green light for Ryan Gosling to be Ghost Rider, although this does not mean that it is official, Kevin Feige simply learned that the actor said he was interested in the role, and both parties are willing to sit down. speak. The series could arrive in the summer of 2025.

Doctor Strange 3

The post-credits scene ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ It was pretty crazy, but now it makes more sense, an entity from another universe was attacking universe 616, and Clea, played by Charlize Theron, asks Stephen Strange for help.

It would be important to know more about raids, even seeing raids from other universes in series or movies. Especially before it hits theaters. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’. The film would be released in theaters in the summer of 2025.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Another of the confirmed films, the closure to the entire saga of the multiverse where we will see everything collide and when it ends, a new saga will be born. The film is confirmed for release on November 7, 2025. At the moment, everything indicates that the film will be based, at least in part, on the 2015 comics event that was written by Jonathan Hickman.

This film has many fronts that are most attractive, not only to see the current Avengers team, but also to see different versions of old characters, such as Iron Man, Captain America, it is even said that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine , although this is more theory than hearsay.

At the moment, it is unknown who will be the director of the film, we only know that the film is a continuation of the Kang dynasty, and will have a brutal impact on what is to come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And with this, the question about which movies and series that will arrive in phase 6 of the MCU would be resolved, although of course, these are only predictions and confirmed projects. Will we be able to hit any? Feel free to follow us through Twitter if you want to be up to date with all the news, and to follow us on Instagram to laugh with our memes.