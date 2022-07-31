‘TUDN is to blame’; Rayados fans complain about transmissionHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Monterrey fans made the word a trending topic “TUDN” on Twitter, although not precisely for praise or recognition. The fans complained bitterly about the Pumas-Rayados broadcast this Sunday, accusing the television station of “keeping repetitions” in plays favorable to the Gang.

Punctually, the comments against TUDN were about the hand of Palermo Ortiz that was never called by the video arbitration for review. Viewers reported that the company took “almost five minutes” to pass the image where the lack of the Pumas defender who should have been penalized as a favorable penalty for Rayados is clear.

Nothing strange in the league and with TUDN, replay after 5 minutes — FcoLF (@fco_85) July 31, 2022

Given this, some users of social networks they accused Televisa of “favoring Pumas” and of “hiding repetitions” to their viewers and even to the people of the VAR, alleging that if they had shown the images of the hand on time, the people in the booth would have asked the central judge, Diego Montaño, to go to the monitor.

This is how they always do it with their teams Cazul, Pumas and America, they save the shots and send them late to the Var since the game resumes, they play a single replay and take, when it is for their teams they take 10 replays instantly… televisa continues to manipulate arbitration and Var – The Rambo (@El_Ramirin) July 31, 2022

Let’s remember that the people of the video arbitration have all the shots of the television transmission in real timeso if they find any anomaly or unreported fault, they have these resources at the moment to share them with the central referee and thus make any determination.

It should be noted that Marco Antonio Rodríguez, the famous Chiquimarco What is it referee analyst at TUDNposted on Twitter that a favorable penalty should have been awarded to Rayados which could have meant victory, since the game ended with a tie at one goal in Ciudad Universitaria.

‘TUDN puts cheerleaders, not commentators’

Another of the complaints of people in social networks was the “marked bias” of TUDN narrators and analysts in favor of Pumaspromptly pointing to the rapporteur Jorge Sánchez and Kikin Fonseca for his supposed tendency to praise everything the university students did before the northerners.

They also emphasized that “they magnify everything” what Dani Alves has donethe bomb hiring of the Pumas and the Liga MX for this tournament, complaining that “Rayados has better players and selected ones”, but everything was about the Brazilian in the story.

TUDN say that the hand does not seem intentional

Kikin remains silent and the repetition of the hand is given after the first period is over.

Hahaha????????? . They are not locals, don’t be misconceived hahaha. – Bens Loredo (@bens_loredo) July 31, 2022

Leave your thing about the penalty, what made me laugh the most is how the tudn said things that didn’t happen in the game, like that pumas had control and I don’t know what else, when the 11 were behind???? — mikeLlamas (@96llamas) July 31, 2022

