‘TUDN is to blame’; Rayados fans complain about transmissionHalftime

'TUDN is to blame'; Rayados fans complain about transmission

Mexico City /

Monterrey fans made the word a trending topic “TUDN” on Twitter, although not precisely for praise or recognition. The fans complained bitterly about the Pumas-Rayados broadcast this Sunday, accusing the television station of “keeping repetitions” in plays favorable to the Gang.

Punctually, the comments against TUDN were about the hand of Palermo Ortiz that was never called by the video arbitration for review. Viewers reported that the company took “almost five minutes” to pass the image where the lack of the Pumas defender who should have been penalized as a favorable penalty for Rayados is clear.

Given this, some users of social networks they accused Televisa of “favoring Pumas” and of “hiding repetitions” to their viewers and even to the people of the VAR, alleging that if they had shown the images of the hand on time, the people in the booth would have asked the central judge, Diego Montaño, to go to the monitor.

Let’s remember that the people of the video arbitration have all the shots of the television transmission in real timeso if they find any anomaly or unreported fault, they have these resources at the moment to share them with the central referee and thus make any determination.

It should be noted that Marco Antonio Rodríguez, the famous Chiquimarco What is it referee analyst at TUDNposted on Twitter that a favorable penalty should have been awarded to Rayados which could have meant victory, since the game ended with a tie at one goal in Ciudad Universitaria.

‘TUDN puts cheerleaders, not commentators’

Another of the complaints of people in social networks was the “marked bias” of TUDN narrators and analysts in favor of Pumaspromptly pointing to the rapporteur Jorge Sánchez and Kikin Fonseca for his supposed tendency to praise everything the university students did before the northerners.

They also emphasized that “they magnify everything” what Dani Alves has donethe bomb hiring of the Pumas and the Liga MX for this tournament, complaining that “Rayados has better players and selected ones”, but everything was about the Brazilian in the story.

