Trailer of the series of ‘Interview with the vampire’ loaded with terror and mystery

Within the framework of San Diego Comic-Con, with thousands of announcements about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, new DC projects and even the first official preview of john wick 4has also landed in networks the new trailer of interview with the vampire, the Anne Rice adaptation that premieres October 2 on AMC+ (in Spain there is still no exact date, but the platform will be the same) and to have Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat. The story focuses on how a vampire tells a journalist, through an interview, how his life has been throughout all these years.

Interview with the vampire adapted to television and with a modern twist

In this new adaptation, which runs at the hands of Rollin Joneswho works here as showrunner and writer, Interview with the Vampire will be given a more modern twist, delving deeper into Jacob and Lestat’s relationship. The fiction will also feature the writer’s own son, Christopher Rice, as executive producer. Being this time a series, there will be much more space to be able to scratch in all the concepts that arise in the original novel and to show a gothic story that weighs on the viewer. The original film by Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt is today a cult classic within the genre of vampires and even horror if you hurry us, so in reality the AMC series carries a strong legacy behind it.

This is not the only adaptation that Anne Rice has in the works with AMC, since interview with the vampire just be the beginning. Currently is already working on the adaptation of The Mayfair Witches with Alexandra Daddario as the main character. The Comic-Con of this 2022 has smoked with so many fantastic and gender announcements.