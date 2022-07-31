Top Gun on Netflix: When and how to watch Tom Cruise’s movie on the Streaming platform | See Top Gun online free in Spanish, Cuevana3 | Netflix

“Top Gun: Idols of the Air”, the film directed by Tony Scott, regained popularity after the historic premiere of “Top gun: Maverick” and showed that the passion for the long-awaited 80’s is far from over. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re in good luck because it will premiere on Netflix this August 1.

A few hours after its launch on the streaming platform, we tell you what it is about, who performs and why it is an American classic that does not expire even after 36 years.

What is it about?

The United States Navy created an elite pilot school to train the best including Maverick. They will not only have to control extreme situations, but also learn not to flinch when breaking the sound barrier at the controls of an F-14.

Who is who?

Tom Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell

Val Kilmer as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kasanzky

Michael Ironside as Dick ‘Jester’ Wetherly

Rick Rossovich as Ron ‘Slider’ Kerner

Kelly McGillis as Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Blackwood

Tom Skerritt as Mike ‘Viper’ Metcalf

Anthony Edwards as Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw

Meg Ryan as Carole Bradshaw.

Why should you see it?

“‘Top Gun’ features some of the most memorable and electrifying aerial footage shot with an expert eye for action, yet offers little for non-teen viewers to chew on when the characters aren’t in the air,” opines the critic. Rotten Tomatoes.

If this does not convince you, we share 5 reasons not to miss it: