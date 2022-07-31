This is why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will be on That 90’s Show

More than 15 years after the transmission of the last chapter of That 70’s Showmost of the original cast is ready to participate in the spin off that prepares Netflix. That 90’s Show It will be set some 20 years after the original series, and while it will feature an almost entirely new cast, it will feature nearly the entire original cast. Ashton Kutcher recently explained why he and Mila Kunis (who he is married to) decided to take part in That 90’s Show.

“It was very nostalgic to go back to that set,” the actor, producer and businessman told Variety at the movie premiere vengeance some days ago. “These are the same people who did That 70’s Showso it was very strange.”

In addition to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, That 90’s Show Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith will also be there.

Who is in the cast of That 90’s Show?

When asked by the outlet why he and Mila Kunis decided to participate in the spinoff, the actor replied that it seemed “the right thing”. “Mila and I thought about it and came to the conclusion that we are only in the position we are in today because of that show. We wanted to go back to do it. We came back and had fun for a week. It was fun”.

The plot of the series That 90’s Show will revolve around Leia Forman (played by Callie Haverda) –the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon)– and the summer of 1995, which she spends visiting her grandparents Red (Kutwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). In addition to Callie Haverda, the series will also star Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

That 90’s Show It does not yet have an official release date, but we will keep you informed here.