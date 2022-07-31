This is what Sofía Vergara looked like at age 14

The dear and beautiful, sophia vergaraHe just turned 50 years old. Although neither her face nor her statuesque figure seem to counter time, she was once a Teen of 14 years. The beautiful Colombian actress, at that time, looked totally different from today, but there is no doubt that she was already beautiful.

Sofía Vergara as a teenager: A journey through time

Colombian actress and model Sofia Vergara, has been discovered by a producer in her native Barranquilla. Since then, her fame has not stopped. A bit of talent, wisdom, enthusiasm and, why not, the charisma of her charming beauty. The actress, very recently, precisely on July 10, celebrated her 50th birthday and called herself “50tona tasty” on social networks. She even published a photo of her on her Instagram remembering her in her time when she was only 14 years old and that’s how she looked.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker