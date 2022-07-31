This is what Sofía Vergara looked like at age 14

The dear and beautiful, sophia vergaraHe just turned 50 years old. Although neither her face nor her statuesque figure seem to counter time, she was once a Teen of 14 years. The beautiful Colombian actress, at that time, looked totally different from today, but there is no doubt that she was already beautiful.

Sofía Vergara as a teenager: A journey through time

Colombian actress and model Sofia Vergara, has been discovered by a producer in her native Barranquilla. Since then, her fame has not stopped. A bit of talent, wisdom, enthusiasm and, why not, the charisma of her charming beauty. The actress, very recently, precisely on July 10, celebrated her 50th birthday and called herself “50tona tasty” on social networks. She even published a photo of her on her Instagram remembering her in her time when she was only 14 years old and that’s how she looked.

In addition to driving her more than 26 million followers crazy, they filled her with hundreds of flattering comments. Actually, you see a Teen beautiful for those 80’s, where everything was just beginning. Bold, in a photo she showed herself in a swimsuit and long hair with a very youthful air. As she posed for the photo, it can be seen that her long blonde hair later had to be colored to appear “more Latina” to the American public.

In the other, an extreme close-up of her incredible face that could already ensure a bright future. The reality is that she hasn’t changed that much. Under her description, she wrote: “#tbt Barranquilla the 80’s #14yrsold.”

The photograph that Sofía Vergara published when she was 14 years old – Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara today: Grateful

That was the way it was Sofia Vergara of revolutionizing the networks after turning 50, celebrating with everything and feeling more grateful than ever. Accompanied by her friends, her partner and her family, the actress continues to be a trend. For her part, the fans filled the post with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in which they highlighted that the actress was born with the beauty and talent that she still maintains today. She is now installed in the city of Los Angeles, where she spends her moments with her partner in a luxurious mansion.