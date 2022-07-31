This is what Ryan Gosling looks like as Marvel’s Ghost Rider… in this shocking fan-art

MADRID, 31 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

Ryan Goslingthe protagonist of the new film Joe and Anthony Russo, The Invisible Agentrecently was open to the possibility of embodying one of Marvel’s most popular antiheroes: Ghost Rider. A wish that has become a reality thanks to the impressive fan art of an artist who has turned the protagonist of films like Drive or La La Land into Ghost Rider.

And it is that, there are not a few fans who would like to see already within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to Gosling embodying the feared Spirit of Vengeance of the House of Ideas. A character that he already embodied without pain or glory, Nicholas Cage on two occasions, the first being in 2007, with the help of Mark Steven-Johnsonwhile its sequel, released in 2011, was carried out by the filmmakers, Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor.

Now, the illustrator @clements.in is the one who, through his Instagram account, has shared an amazing image with Gosling as the penitent Johnny Blazeexperiencing his hellish transformation into the feared Spectral Rider within the MCU and emerged from a dark corner of hell.

As can be seen in the illustration, the British actor appears clad in the characteristic leather jacket of the possessed antihero while the mephistophelean flames consume his body.

In such a way that during his stormy conversion he hints at how, Blaze’s human face becomes the terrifying being from the underworld that is Ghost Rider.showing his other and spectral half burning with a glare that would make any creature that dares to cross his path tremble.

And although it is not more than a mere fan-art, now that Gosling has dropped his special interest in playing Marvel’s most terrifying and supernatural antiheroit is possible that, at some point, the House of Ideas will be interested in rescuing the character in one of its new projects framed already in Phase 5.