This is what Cameron Diaz looked like when he was 17

Cameron Diaz She is one of the prettiest faces in Hollywood. The famous actress moved away from the cameras for the last eight years and put an end to her career as an actress. However, in recent weeks it became known that her withdrawal is a thing of the past because she decided to come back and recharged. The blonde is working on her new movie with a classmate, Jamie Foxx.

the star of crazy about mary he resumes his career with a comedy produced by Netflix, and that bears a name that could also be given to this chapter of his life: back in action. The film will be directed by Seth Gordon, who is known for comedies like I want to kill my boss.

Cameron Diaz at 17 years old.

In the last days, Cameron Diaz She has walked through various television and radio programs and spoke repeatedly about what had led her to take a break from Hollywood. In an interview with CBS, he talked about it: “When you do something that you know, that you’ve done well, that you know how it works and that has consumed your whole life for so long, you need to allow yourself to step back for a second to take a look at the big picture and the things that could be done better to be more committed to what can make you feel more complete.’

“I mean, I miss aspects of acting or making movies. Yeah, making movies is a particular skill set that’s fun to wield and be a part of. But yeah, it’s a different lifestyle and you have to be ready for it.” , term.

However, he also talked about his past and his first steps in front of the cameras, which he took as a model. Cameron Diaz she wanted to travel the world and to raise money she agreed to work taking advantage of her beauty when she had just finished school.

Now some photos of the first productions that the actress made when she was only 17 years old were leaked and surprised the whole world, so it seemed that she is up to date, 32 years later.

Cameron began modeling at the age of 16.

The postcards were taken in 1989, when she was working under the orders of the British Alistair Cowin. Thanks to those years of career as a model, Cameron had contracts with brands like Calvin Klein and Levi’s. Beautifull!