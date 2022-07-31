This is the rapper Kim Kardashian wants to get out of jail

kim kardashian rose to fame in the 2000s, grabbing covers and red carpets as a friend of fellow socialite Paris Hilton. Over time, she made a mark of herself and although she is known for being a public figure, she was surprised almost four years ago when she revealed that she began studying law.

She is the most famous of the Kardashian clan: she was born 41 years ago in Los Angeles, California, in an upper-class family that allowed her to have well-positioned friends. Her father, Robert Kardashian, was a powerful lawyer and the family became known in the United States when the patriarch defended his friend OJ Simpson, accused of murdering his wife.

Since I was a teenager kim kardashian She wanted to be famous, but it didn’t turn out the way she wanted since she was on the cover of magazines for the pornographic video she starred in with her then-partner Ray-J. Thanks to her mother Chris Jennerthe clan launched their reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” which continues to this day and made them millionaires.

Kim Kardashian: Who is rapper Gunna?

kim kardashian She has more than 300 million followers on Instagram and leads the Forbes female ranking as one of the most important billionaires in her country. Over the years she went from being a model, to a celebrity and one of the biggest influencers in the world until she reached the stage of being an entrepreneur and now she is looking to become a lawyer.

In 2019, he was able to pass the entrance exam for the Law Office Study Program, a mandatory evaluation in California for those applicants who do not take the traditional path of attending an accredited law school. In this program, students train under the supervision of an experienced attorney or judge.

“I failed this exam three times in two years, but each time I pushed myself and studied harder and tried again, until I did it,” he said on Twitter. His excitement is due to the fact that only 20% of students manage to pass this exam and added to her role as a businesswoman and mother, it was complicated the first times she did it.

kim kardashian He decided to become actively involved in the political sphere as in the reform of the United States prison system, he even met with former President Donald Trump. Now he set another goal: get the rapper out of jail gunnaone of the most influential emerging stars of this musical genre.

The 29-year-old singer, named Sergio Giovanni Kitchens, was born in Georgia, United States, and already has three studio albums. Last May he was arrested for conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) during a police operation against the Young Slime Life gang that would have connections with criminal organizations.

Rapper Gunna has been in jail since May 2022.

Weeks later the court concluded that gunna could be a member of Young Slime Life and they kept him in prison. The rapper did not lower his arms and in June he asked for bail again to be released until trial, but justice believes that he could be one of the leaders of the gang.

For this reason, kim kardashian launched the #FreeGunna campaign and supports the singer’s lawyers to free him. The socialite has not yet made any further statements or revealed whether she is actively involved, for which she must prove the rapper’s innocence.

Do you agree with the attitude of kim kardashian for with gunna?