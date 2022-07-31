This is the Jávea beach that celebrities like so much
in full summer 2022everyone has the same idea in mind: search a nice cove where there are not many people, where you can relax, enjoy a nice swim, and of course, take some photos for Instagram. Of course, without indicating the location that then ceases to be ‘secret’. Even the celebrities and celebrities look for these magical corners, and it seems that they have found one in Jávea. We are talking about Cala Portitxol, also well-known as Cala La Barraca., located in a magical enclave an hour and a half from Alicante or Valencia. Its crystal-clear waters and its emblematic blue doors make this beach a dream place with which national and international celebrities have fallen in love, such as Matt Damon, Pilar Rubio or Alejandro Sanz.
Whether for work or leisure, many celebrities already know this paradisiacal beach. Announcements, video clips, series have been recorded… but they have also had time to enjoy themselves, and of course, pose with some photos. In addition to the turquoise color of the water, the blue doors of the ‘casups’ that overlook the beach and the island that presides over the bay, are the most characteristic features of each of these snapshots.
Matt Damon
Matt Damon is without a doubt the most international star that we know has been to Portitxol. Many do not know it, but he has family in Jávea and it is not the first time that he has been seen on the Costa Blanca. Matt is married to the Argentinian Luciana Bozán Barroso and his brother Xuan, a former rugby player, played for the Denia team and now lives in this same town.
Together and as a family, have taken advantage of these summer days in the Mediterranean. Despite the fact that the actor is very jealous of his privacy and has not published anything on his social networks, his fans have recognized him, and his photos in several restaurants in Jávea have spread like wildfire.
pillar blonde
The explosive Pilar Rubio also knows what it’s like to take a dip in the Portitxol waters. As reflected in one of his publications, she was in the cove for work. As she herself acknowledged, she was doing a photo session with her team, and although she did not indicate the location, the island that appears in the background ‘reveals’ the spot of Pilar.
Alejandro Sanz
The singer Alejandro Sanz is another famous celebrity who enjoys the wonders of this little corner of the Mediterranean. Especially his gastronomy, and that’s how happy the summer of 2021 looked with what looks like a lobster paella. Like Pilar, the background views reveal her location, and evidently, is the Portitxol.
Dulceida
Dulceida has possibly been the one who has discovered this magical piece to the rest of influencers Already half Instagram. Since she published the first photos of her in Portitxol back in 2018, the cove has become the favorite place of many of her friends, also her influencers, who make the best promotions for Jávea every time. what are they going She, Marta Lozano or Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo publish much of their content from the locality.
Fernando Tejero
The actor Fernando Tejero He also took a dip a few years ago in the waters of Portitxol. Without indicating the location, he posted a soaking photo lying on the towel. And if we look at the background, once again we see the famous door that leaves no room for doubt… Jávea is the place of the famous!
Macarena Garcia
The actress Macarena García also has the ‘postureo’ photo on the emblematic blue door. It is located right at the entrance to the beach, and its charm makes it irresistible for anyone to have the ideal summer photo. possibly it is one of the most photographed doors in Spainand it is enough to search for the location of Portitxol on Instagram to get lost in hundreds of photos of the blue door, from all its perspectives.
Pelayo
Pelayo Díaz is another of the influencers who has taken advantage of the charm of Portitxol to show off your outfits. He does share the location of the beach, which has long ceased to be ‘secret’.
Sonia Maria Andres
“The door of all summers”. This defines it perfectly the influencer Sonia María Andrés. Another one that leaves us some perspectives of the fashionable cove.
Paul Motorcycles
The presenter Pablo Motos is a regular on the Costa Blanca. He usually spends the summers in the area, and is seen with his jet ski between Denia and Jávea. In the videos that he himself shares, the surroundings of Portitxol are recognized. But he is not only interested in leisure, but also in business. Thus, as confirmed by the newspaper The confidential in 2019, both the presenter and his partner of the anthillGeorge Salvador, They have been investing in several properties near Cabo de la Nao for a few years. An area with a very high potential both in the rental and sale markets.
Bethlehem Hostalet
Fashion and travel influencer Belén Hostalet also knows the area. According to some of the photos we rescued from her Instagram, Belén preferred to admire the island of Portitxol from the top of the mountain. She did it from the Casa Sardinera, a work of art designed by the architect Ramón Esteve. There himself he held an event to Diorand recorded the spectacular views.
Gemeliers
Jesús Oviedo Morilla, also known for being one of the Gemeliers He was also in this luxury villa doing a photo shoot and possibly recording some scenes for a video clip. He himself published this photo from the terrace. In this same luxury villa, some brands such as The English Court either Zara they have also recorded their announcements.
alex garcia
the new series The inmortal of Movistar + starring alex garcia He has chosen the Portitxol cove to record some of his scenes.
sophia ellar
Singer Sofia Ellar He has also chosen the landscapes of Jávea as the setting for the video clip of his song ‘Bañarnos en jeans’. In it, we recognize the usual blue door, and the island of Portitxol.
in the spanish film the serpent shirt, directed by Toni Canet, we see in one of the planes the nose of Cap Negre, which indicates that they were filming through Portitxol. But beyond this emblematic cove, Jávea as a whole has become a unique setting. The Carmen Thyssen Museum contains a collection called Jávea rocks and the white boat with 26 works by Joaquín Sorolla that portray their landscapes. The painter fell in love with this town in 1896 when he visited it for the first timeand from there he wrote to his wife Clotilde, a message that remains for history: “Jávea, sublime, immense, the best I know to paint. If you were there, we would be two months. I will be only a few days“.