This is the Jávea beach that celebrities like so much









in full summer 2022everyone has the same idea in mind: search a nice cove where there are not many people, where you can relax, enjoy a nice swim, and of course, take some photos for Instagram. Of course, without indicating the location that then ceases to be ‘secret’. Even the celebrities and celebrities look for these magical corners, and it seems that they have found one in Jávea. We are talking about Cala Portitxol, also well-known as Cala La Barraca., located in a magical enclave an hour and a half from Alicante or Valencia. Its crystal-clear waters and its emblematic blue doors make this beach a dream place with which national and international celebrities have fallen in love, such as Matt Damon, Pilar Rubio or Alejandro Sanz.









Entrance to the Portitxol cove. Javea (Alicante)

Whether for work or leisure, many celebrities already know this paradisiacal beach. Announcements, video clips, series have been recorded… but they have also had time to enjoy themselves, and of course, pose with some photos. In addition to the turquoise color of the water, the blue doors of the ‘casups’ that overlook the beach and the island that presides over the bay, are the most characteristic features of each of these snapshots.











Cala Portitxol, also known as Cala La Barraca. Getty Images

Matt Damon Matt Damon is without a doubt the most international star that we know has been to Portitxol. Many do not know it, but he has family in Jávea and it is not the first time that he has been seen on the Costa Blanca. Matt is married to the Argentinian Luciana Bozán Barroso and his brother Xuan, a former rugby player, played for the Denia team and now lives in this same town. Together and as a family, have taken advantage of these summer days in the Mediterranean. Despite the fact that the actor is very jealous of his privacy and has not published anything on his social networks, his fans have recognized him, and his photos in several restaurants in Jávea have spread like wildfire. “ “

pillar blonde The explosive Pilar Rubio also knows what it’s like to take a dip in the Portitxol waters. As reflected in one of his publications, she was in the cove for work. As she herself acknowledged, she was doing a photo session with her team, and although she did not indicate the location, the island that appears in the background ‘reveals’ the spot of Pilar. “ “

Alejandro Sanz The singer Alejandro Sanz is another famous celebrity who enjoys the wonders of this little corner of the Mediterranean. Especially his gastronomy, and that’s how happy the summer of 2021 looked with what looks like a lobster paella. Like Pilar, the background views reveal her location, and evidently, is the Portitxol. “ “

Dulceida Dulceida has possibly been the one who has discovered this magical piece to the rest of influencers Already half Instagram. Since she published the first photos of her in Portitxol back in 2018, the cove has become the favorite place of many of her friends, also her influencers, who make the best promotions for Jávea every time. what are they going She, Marta Lozano or Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo publish much of their content from the locality. “ “

Fernando Tejero The actor Fernando Tejero He also took a dip a few years ago in the waters of Portitxol. Without indicating the location, he posted a soaking photo lying on the towel. And if we look at the background, once again we see the famous door that leaves no room for doubt… Jávea is the place of the famous! “ “

Macarena Garcia The actress Macarena García also has the ‘postureo’ photo on the emblematic blue door. It is located right at the entrance to the beach, and its charm makes it irresistible for anyone to have the ideal summer photo. possibly it is one of the most photographed doors in Spainand it is enough to search for the location of Portitxol on Instagram to get lost in hundreds of photos of the blue door, from all its perspectives. “ “

Pelayo Pelayo Díaz is another of the influencers who has taken advantage of the charm of Portitxol to show off your outfits. He does share the location of the beach, which has long ceased to be ‘secret’. “ “

Sonia Maria Andres “The door of all summers”. This defines it perfectly the influencer Sonia María Andrés. Another one that leaves us some perspectives of the fashionable cove. “ “

Paul Motorcycles The presenter Pablo Motos is a regular on the Costa Blanca. He usually spends the summers in the area, and is seen with his jet ski between Denia and Jávea. In the videos that he himself shares, the surroundings of Portitxol are recognized. But he is not only interested in leisure, but also in business. Thus, as confirmed by the newspaper The confidential in 2019, both the presenter and his partner of the anthillGeorge Salvador, They have been investing in several properties near Cabo de la Nao for a few years. An area with a very high potential both in the rental and sale markets. “ “

Bethlehem Hostalet Fashion and travel influencer Belén Hostalet also knows the area. According to some of the photos we rescued from her Instagram, Belén preferred to admire the island of Portitxol from the top of the mountain. She did it from the Casa Sardinera, a work of art designed by the architect Ramón Esteve. There himself he held an event to Diorand recorded the spectacular views. “ “

Gemeliers Jesús Oviedo Morilla, also known for being one of the Gemeliers He was also in this luxury villa doing a photo shoot and possibly recording some scenes for a video clip. He himself published this photo from the terrace. In this same luxury villa, some brands such as The English Court either Zara they have also recorded their announcements. “ “

alex garcia the new series The inmortal of Movistar + starring alex garcia He has chosen the Portitxol cove to record some of his scenes.









Alex García on the set of the series ‘El Inmortal’ Image courtesy of Movistar +









The actor Alex García on the set of the series ‘El Inmortal’ Image courtesy of Movistar +