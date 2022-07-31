This is how we live Checo Pérez’s comeback and Max Verstappen’s triumph

Follow live the 13th date of the F1 season, the Hungarian Grand Prix

WIN OF MAX VERSTAPPEN. He started P10 and beats Ferrari. Red Bull right in the strategies.

VERSTAPPEN hamilton Russell sainz Perez Leclerc Norris Alonso Or with Vettel

It reboots. And on the last lap…

Virtual Safety Car: Bottas’ Alfa Romeo stayed and will have to be removed.

5 laps to go: Verstappen 10 seconds behind Hamilton, the fastest driver on the track. Mercedes will not reach the tail of Red Bull.

Hamilton traces Verstappen’s maneuver on Leclerc, and passes Russell. P2 for Lewis.

Hamilton passes Carlos Sainz Jr. and gets P3. It will be a podium double for Mercedes, for the second race of the year and consecutively. Ferrari, we reiterate: bad.

Hamilton 2.5 seconds from Sainz. It’s lap 60 of 70. Hamilton wants a podium finish.

The fastest driver: Lewis Hamilton with his set of red tires. The Mercedes number 44 liked them very well.

Leclerc with the fastest tire is P6 behind Checo Pérez. The Mexican must speed up his pace because Leclerc is going to go all out in the last 14 laps.

Pit stop: Charles Leclerc goes from hard to soft.

Russell passes Leclerc and now the Mercedes is P2. Ferrari will have to give explanations to Charles Leclerc.

Pit stop: Hamilton goes from medium to soft. P5 is reintegrated. In front of Checo Pérez.

George Russell attacks Charles Leclerc. Those hard tires have no rhythm. Ferrari bad.

Czech Pérez P6, 13 seconds behind Sainz P5. Verstappen P2 and Hamilton P1. The Brit owes a stoppage, unless… 20 laps to go.

Pit stop: Carlos Sainz goes from a medium tire to a red one (it is a soft usdo). And it was also a bad arrest. Ferrari is a calamity.

Czech Pérez P6 with fastest lap. Sainz and Hamilton still have to stop. There are P1 and P2.

Max Verstappen passes for the second time the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. He went outside in the 1 to the bottom of the curve, with a greater radius he leaves with greater speed and passes him in the small straight that goes from 1 to 2. Great maneuver by Verstappen.

LAP 45/70 Verstappen is back hounding Leclerc and makes his pressure stick getting past as the pair exit Turn 1 #HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3R62Edc4iB — Formula 1 (@F1) July 31, 2022

quick turn for Max Verstappen and return to the attack on Leclerc.

Pit stop: Checo Pérez went from the medium to the medium tire. Until the end. Lap 43 of 70.

Max Verstappen lost the car and the car seems in trouble…Russel now behind the Dutchman. Verstappen lost the car in the penultimate corner. World champion driver error.

Max Verstpapen passes Charles Leclerc… Incredible maneuver from the Dutchman and Leclerc has no rhythm with the hard game they put on him. Ferrari, again bad in the strategic.

Pit stop: Medium to hard Leclerc; Russell from media to media. Verstappen gets ahead of Russell and RB completes the undercut on the Mercedes.

Pit stop: Half-half Max Verstappen would be his last arrest. RB attempts the undercut on Russell and Sainz.

Lando Norris: “It’s slippery…” There is rain in certain areas of the Hungaroring. It doesn’t seem to rain on the main straight. The rain would be what is missing from this very good race in Hungary.

Sainz is already attacking Russell and Verstappen very close to both of them, expectantly…

In one lap, Leclerc put 1.8 seconds into Russell’s Mercedes. Carlos Sainz Jr. 1.3 behind Russell and Verstappen 2.3 behind Sainz.

Charles Leclerc on lap 31 finally gets rid of Russell at turn 1. The Monegasque driver needed it. Leclerc P1

Russell is stopping Leclerc and Sainz, Verstappen, Hamilton and Pérez are closing in at almost a second a lap…

Russell P1, under attack from Leclerc… Verstappen P4 2.5 seconds behind Sainz Jr.’s Ferrari

With Esteban Ocon’s pit stop, Checo Pérez is now P6. Ocon has raced to the limit against Fernando Alonso, his teammate. Ricciardo took advantage and passed them both.

Pit stop: Charles Leclerc goes from media to media. They go to a second arrest. Leclerc starts P2 ahead of Sainz Jr. Russell takes the lead.

Charles Leclerc P1 with 20 laps on his medium tyres. Looks like he’s on the verge of an arrest. After pit stops:

Leclerc Russell sainz Verstappen Or with Alonso hamilton Perez Schumacher Norris

PIT-STOP: Checo Pérez from red to yellow.

PIT-STOP: Sainz Jr. Goes from the yellow tire to the yellow. Bad stop. And they go to two arrests. The Ferrari thing is not understood.

PIT-STOP: Russell gives up the lead and moves from the red tire to the middle. Verstappen still went to the pits and also put on the medium tire. They lasted 16 full turns and look like they are going to two stops. Ferrari would go to a stop with their cars.

PIT-STOP: Lando Norris on lap 15 and goes from soft tire to medium.

how stopped it happened Czech Perez on the pit lane. That McLaren of Norris, with red tires, falls off the pace.

hamilton passes Lando Norris and then takes advantage of Verstappen. Between turn 1 and two, Norris lost two positions. He now it’s Checo’s turn to pass it.

The Red Bull They already passed the Alpine. Both Verstappen and Checo are now chasing Hamilton’s Mercedes. Ahead, Russell has 2.4 seconds on Sainz Jr.

Verstappen on Ocon and the Dutchman is already P6. Checo Pérez passes Fernando Alonso and is P8.

Max Verstappen P7, after passing Fernando Alonso.

Checo Pérez: “There is a strange noise with the engine”… Bird: “When do you hear it?… Per: “In high gears”. Red Bull put new engines in their cars, without penalizing because they are within the Finally the Mexican is told that everything is fine with the engine.

There was a short Virtual Safety Car period due to debris on the track. Vettel and Latifi left parts of the wing for turn two. But it’s already green again. Good start for Checo Pérez but then he left room for Verstappen and the Dutchman attacked Fernando Alonso for the Spaniard’s P7.

START: Russell keeps the lead; Carlos Sainz attacked him in the first corner, but the Briton took good care of the inside. Hamilton P5, Verstappen P8 and Checo Pérez P9.

Sergio Pérez started from the 11th step of the Hungarian Grand Prix. F1

All the drivers start with dry tires: Russell, the poleman will start with red, soft tires, to have good traction at the start. Norris, Ricciardo, Verstappen, Checo Pérez, Stroll, Tsunoda Vettel, Albon and Gasly also with red wheels. The rest comes out with a medium tire.

The wind, the clouds, everything seems to herald the rain outside of Budapest. That would make for an even more interesting race, and open the window for more overtaking on a track that hardly allows them.

The asphalt of the Hungaroring is not completely dry, but not very wet either. To do? Go out with slicks or go out with intermediate rain tire?

Czech Perez will start from 11th position in the Hungarian Grand Prix13th date of the season of Formula 1.

“Passing here is very difficult,” said CI do Perez about the layout Hungaroring. “We will try to score points.” It is not far from the positions that reward; he will need a good start, a lot of rhythm with dirty air all the time and a wise strategy to overcome some positions. However, a podium looks really complicated.

The Hungaroring It is a layout of 4.3 kilometers and 14 curves. The only overtaking zone is turn 1 and 2. Then the rest of the sectors thread through an endless series of low and medium speed corners, sector two is especially twisty, and in general the track demands good traction to speed out of each corner and into the next. There will be 70 laps to complete the 306 agreed kilometers of the Grand Prix.

The fans are ready for rain if it comes ☔️ For now it’s dry overhead and on track ☁️#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/V3ysFjb0TC — Formula 1 (@F1) July 31, 2022

The best result of Checo Pérez in the Hungarian Grand Prix is a seventh place in 2020 with a Racing Point. Last year it all ended just at the start after being hit by the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.

From pole position, Bottas’s substitute will start right at the house in Stuttgart. George Russell surprised everyone by snatching pole from Carlos Sainz Jr.. But ferrari is favorite to win just outside of budapestthey even have to think about a 1-2 that gives them a good harvest of points and thus reduce the deficit of points against RedBull.

Pirelli has brought the compounds C2, C3 and C4 for this fair. The Italian supplier expects a race of two pit stops, starting on the soft tyre, the C4, and then moving on to two stints on the C3, the weekend’s average. There is another option that is at a stop and would imply starting with the yellow tire, the average one, doing about 34 laps and the rest with the hard, white rubber.

After this competition the F1 will have a summer break to revive the season at the end of August with the Italian Grand Prix.