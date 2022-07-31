They win a $1.3 billion lottery prize, the third largest in US history.

It is one of the biggest lottery jackpots in US history and the odds of winning it were 1 in 300 million.

A game ticket megamillions Sold in the state of Illinois, it obtained this Friday a jackpot of US $ 1,300 million, according to the organizers.

The prize can be collected in two different ways: the entire amount can be received through spaced payments over 29 years or about $780.5 million in cash can be received immediately.

The biggest prize of megamillions to date it added US$1,537 million in 2018 and was won by a single ticket.

