They reveal how much it will cost second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

USA.- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They will not have one, but two weddings to make it clear that their reunion after almost 20 years is until death do them part. Celebrities have just hired an exclusive event planner for their second wedding.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently in Europe./ Photo: Special



If in mid-July Jennifer Lopez surprised in Instagram with the announcement that she had married Ben Affleck in Las Vegasnow wants to astonish his followers and the world of entertainment with the second wedding that will be held in Georgia, United States.

And it is that there, specifically in the city of Riceborowhere the actor of Hollywood has a property, the second wedding will take place, which according to the first reports will be epic! Well, the lovers hired an exclusive event organizer.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in all of their recent wedding in Las Vegas./ Photo: Special



Is about Colin Cowiea famous lifestyle consultant who in the past has already organized the weddings of Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Nicole Kidmanconsidered number 1 by Vogue magazine, and now would be preparing the second wedding of JLo and Affleck.

The famous Colin Cowie, Hollywood wedding planner./ Photo: Instagram



How much will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding cost?

Because it is one of the most anticipated events, especially after the reunion of the singer and the film director, their second wedding is already described as epic, because that is how Colin Cowie describes his work.

In addition, hiring him is not cheap, because according to what he advertises on the website, his services range from 25 thousand dollars to 25 million dollars.

“For nearly 30 years, we have been creating magical keepsakes on a global scale for a diverse set of clients, including individuals, members of society, royalty, red carpet celebrities and captains of industry. Colin Cowie’s website.

Details of a wedding organized by Colin Cowie./ Photo: Capture



Details of a wedding organized by Colin Cowie./ Photo: Capture



Details of a wedding organized by Colin Cowie./ Photo: Capture



Details of a wedding organized by Colin Cowie./ Photo: Capture



Another detail that has been uncovered about the JLo and Affleck’s second wedding is that it will last two days, according to the Six Page site.

The wedding date of the celebrities is not yet known, but they are already very happy because they are already husband and wife after their wedding in Las Vegas.

The couple had already been engaged in the past, it was in 2002 when the director of the movie “Argos”winner of Oscar awardgave her a ring with a pink diamond, but the wedding never happened because they ended the relationship in 2004.

This is what Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked like in the 2000s./ Photo: Special



And it was last year when they both found comfort in each other, because Jennifer Lopez had broken up with Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck did the same with the actress Anne of Arms.

Now their love story is one of the most searched on Google, because not even time has extinguished the flame of love between them.