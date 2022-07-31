They reveal how much it will cost second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

USA.- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They will not have one, but two weddings to make it clear that their reunion after almost 20 years is until death do them part. Celebrities have just hired an exclusive event planner for their second wedding.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently in Europe./ Photo: Special

If in mid-July Jennifer Lopez surprised in Instagram with the announcement that she had married Ben Affleck in Las Vegasnow wants to astonish his followers and the world of entertainment with the second wedding that will be held in Georgia, United States.

