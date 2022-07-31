These cell phones will be without WhatsApp on August 1
WhatsApp is one of the applications instant messaging used by millions of people every day, whether it is to stay in touch through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc.
One of the advantages it has is that it is constantly updated from time to time, and although this is good because new functions are added, it could also be a point against some users, since their cell phone would not be compatible with the new updates. .
Which cell phones will be left without WhatsApp
It is important that you know that from time to time, WhatsApp releases the list of cell phones that it will no longer support. The next changes will take effect on August 1, which means that the application will stop working on some cell phones, we tell you which ones.
It should be clarified that compatibility does not have to do with the brand or model of the cell phone, but with its operating system. According to the company, some systems do not have what it takes to support future updates.
As of August 1, WhatsApp will only be compatible with smartphones running Android 4.04. Taking this into account, models of the Samsung, LG and Huawei brands will no longer receive support. We leave you the complete list:
HUAWEI
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
LG
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dualhe
SAMSUNG
- Samsung galaxy
- Samsung Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
It should be noted that the models mentioned are 10 years old, and although it will not stop working completely, WhatsApp will not have all the tools available, so it is best to buy a new cell phone or look for alternatives such as Telegram and Signal.
This is the third time so far this year that WhatsApp has announced that it will stop supporting certain phones. In January 2022, the platform stopped being compatible with the iOS 9 system for iPhone and in June it had another update.
