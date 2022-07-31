WhatsApp is one of the applications instant messaging used by millions of people every day, whether it is to stay in touch through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc.

One of the advantages it has is that it is constantly updated from time to time, and although this is good because new functions are added, it could also be a point against some users, since their cell phone would not be compatible with the new updates. .

These cell phones will be without WhatsApp on August 1. Photo: Pixabay



Which cell phones will be left without WhatsApp

It is important that you know that from time to time, WhatsApp releases the list of cell phones that it will no longer support. The next changes will take effect on August 1, which means that the application will stop working on some cell phones, we tell you which ones.

It should be clarified that compatibility does not have to do with the brand or model of the cell phone, but with its operating system. According to the company, some systems do not have what it takes to support future updates.

As of August 1, WhatsApp will only be compatible with smartphones running Android 4.04. Taking this into account, models of the Samsung, LG and Huawei brands will no longer receive support. We leave you the complete list:

HUAWEI

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

LG

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dualhe

SAMSUNG

Samsung galaxy

Samsung Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

It should be noted that the models mentioned are 10 years old, and although it will not stop working completely, WhatsApp will not have all the tools available, so it is best to buy a new cell phone or look for alternatives such as Telegram and Signal.

This is the third time so far this year that WhatsApp has announced that it will stop supporting certain phones. In January 2022, the platform stopped being compatible with the iOS 9 system for iPhone and in June it had another update.

