The video of Ronaldo in tears in the Juventus locker room explains what is happening to him now

CR7 had expressed impatience in the Juventus locker room for the flops in the Champions League. After the one with Porto he traced his personal exit strategy and flew away. To understand what the current mood is at Manchester United just take a look at some images of the Juventus documentary film.

Heartbroken by the bitter disappointment. It is one of the last images of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: once again eliminated from the Champions League, he decided that he would leave the Bianconeri to try to win it elsewhere.

Play the Champions at any cost. Cristiano Ronaldo does not imagine a different continental showcase per se. CR7, the player with the most appearances in the competition (183, +6 compared to former goalkeeper Iker Casillas). CR7, the absolute best scorer in the Cup with 140 goals (+15 ahead of Lionel Messi). CR7, one of four players to have won the trophy five times in the tournament era (one with Manchester United in 2008; another 4 with Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

These numbers are enough to clarify why the five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or cannot accept the idea or be eliminated (as happened to him at Juventus, when he was forced to leave the stage early due to bitter disappointments) or to participate in minor competitions such as the Europa League or even the Conference. And because he has decided that Old Trafford, after having considered it the ideal solution to leave Turin, can no longer be his ‘home’ even for next season despite being bound to the club by another year of contract (and by a possible option for another year).

The desperation of the five-time Golden Ball for being eliminated from the Cup against Porto.

His reaction after making the Red Devils would never make it to finish in the top four of the Premier League was furious. Nothing visibly striking but the impetus with which he asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find him another accommodation in a team that allows him to remain in the most important European showcase is equal to the intolerance and the risk of remaining there. out.

You will be ruthless one hour from the end of the market: “You don’t fit our plans”, “And you tell me now?”

Then there is the dualism with Lionel Messi who remains an unbearable voice: knowing it at Paris Saint-Germain, in a club equipped to win the trophy, feeds the torment. CR7 believed that the return to the past, in a richer and stronger club than Juventus, would give him further opportunities to (re) lift the Champions League to the skies four years later since the last time.

Stretched in the hands. The Lusitanian star cannot bear to fail in the Champions League. The hypothesis of non-participation makes him sick: among the reasons for the break with Manchester United there is also this.

Something went wrong: he scored 24 goals in all competitions; he put in class, experience and personality but it wasn’t enough. (His of him) Manchester also flopped in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and in the league finished with an anonymous sixth place. It is not difficult to understand what you are happening to him now. He wants to leave, he does not think of anything else also because he has understood that the squad will not be strengthened as he would like and the same scissor cut of 25% on the salary (imposed on him as the rest of the squad as a pledge for not participating in the Champions League). perceives as an affront.

It’s a déjà vu. At Juve he first expressed impatience in the locker room (as evidenced by the docufilm All or Nothing about the old lady) when he exclaimed “we are playing shit”, then argued with Cuadrado asking for “more personality” finally he remained dejected, dejected and in tears in his place afterwards elimination. He traced his personal exit strategy and flew away. He will do the same if Mendes finds him adequate accommodation.

United have no intention of putting it up for sale or yes but on one condition: that it goes to another league, that it goes everywhere but not to Chelsea (with which the agent has had contact). The tug-of-war started some time ago and has culminated in recent days with the absence of the player at the meeting (a situation justified by “strictly personal and family reasons”) and the uncertainty that reigns on whether or not he will be in the squad that starts on Friday for the tour in Thailand and Australia.