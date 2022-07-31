The ‘Venezuelan Will Smith’ exists and surprises Peruvians with his incredible resemblance

Will Smith impersonator on Tiktok.

Those who visit the Center of Lima have been able to see in the streets a young man who can be considered twice as Will Smiththe famous Hollywood actor who gained popularity in early 2022 when punching Chris Rock during the Oscar Awards ceremony, which celebrates the best of cinema.

His impersonator doesn’t throw punches, but he does dance. The great resemblance that he has with the star of “The Prince of Rap” or “The Men in Black” has caused many curious people to visit the City of Kings to find him and ask for a souvenir photo.

This is one of the questions that have circulated on social networks. The answer is no. The confusion has been generated by the presence of Yashual Eduardo Avila Abello a 30-year-old man of Venezuelan nationality who has taken advantage of his physical characteristics to pay a kind of tribute to the interpreter of “King Richard.”

Will Smith impersonator on Tiktok.

Who is Will Smith’s stunt double?

Peruvians have been surprised to see his imitator, who has also created an official Tiktok account with the name of ‘Will Smith’s Official Double’, which It has more than 30 thousand followers.

He takes his work seriously, as he tries to imitate even the smallest detail of their clothing. For example, his suits or his caps, following the style of each character. There are even several viral videos where he can be seen dancing.

Yashual is usually accompanied by a colleague, who is in charge of placing the music for him to do his show, as well as receiving money in exchange for a photograph or video recording.

Will Smith impersonator on Tiktok.

Where to find the double of Will Smith?

Those who want to know it, can visit Gamarra, located in the district of La Victoria; or the tourist places of the Downtown Lima, such as Calle Capón, Plaza San Martín, Jirón de la Unión, Central Market, and nearby streets.

Foreigner surprises Limeños and tourists.

Although for many it was a love story out of fairy tales, everything was different in the union of these actors. During one of the episodes of Jada Smith’s online show, she revealed that she had an extramarital affair with singer August Alsina. This confession surprised many, since she gave details of what she experienced in front of the father of her children.

In addition to this, at the Oscar ceremony, Will Smith took the stage to punch Chris Rock for making a joke about the baldness of the actress, who has been battling alopecia for many years.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The public life of the Hollywood actor began at a very young age, earning a name in the world of comedy, television series and even music.

According to the data provided by Forbes magazine for the year 2020, the protagonist of “The Pursuit of Happiness” has a fortune of more than 44 million dollars.

Foreigner surprises Limeños and tourists.

Keep reading

Schoolchildren recreate the execution of Tupac Amaru in a military parade and it is viral on Tiktok

Racism scandal in a restaurant of the famous Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio in Paris