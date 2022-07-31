The unexpected list of Hollywood headed by Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of the most recognized names in Hollywood. This man is considered one of the most attractive in the world and has starred in iconic action movies that have marked an entire generation. In recent months he has once again been the protagonist of a film classic that has returned in a new version but without losing him, who is in part the essence of the film.

For his part, the actor of the new installment of the Top Gun saga: Maverick is the possessor of a physique that at his age is absolutely enviable. Tom Cruise trains by combining various disciplines, preventing your muscles from getting used to training and thus allowing your body to keep moving and burning calories.

Tom Cruise As a result of all these data, he has become a unique actor in the world of entertainment and also someone very difficult to hire since the producers take enormous risks every time they put him into action. Despite this, the star of Top Gun: Maverick It is news for leading an extremely important ranking in the world of cinema.

The 60-year-old heartthrob is ranked first in the ranking of the highest-paid actors in the film industry in the United States. Variety magazine was the medium that published this famous millionaire top and showed that the most recent work of Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverickallowed him to take first place in this ranking.

Source: Terra Archive

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the movie made him win Tom Cruise at its premiere the sum of 100 million dollars, . The most surprising thing about this information is that in general an actor never earns three figures just for the same movie, so what Tom Cruise has acquired that figure is truly impressive.