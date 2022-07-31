The unexpected list of Hollywood headed by Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of the most recognized names in Hollywood. This man is considered one of the most attractive in the world and has starred in iconic action movies that have marked an entire generation. In recent months he has once again been the protagonist of a film classic that has returned in a new version but without losing him, who is in part the essence of the film.

For his part, the actor of the new installment of the Top Gun saga: Maverick is the possessor of a physique that at his age is absolutely enviable. Tom Cruise trains by combining various disciplines, preventing your muscles from getting used to training and thus allowing your body to keep moving and burning calories.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker