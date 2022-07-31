The star-studded TIFF returns

REFORM AGENCY

Mexico City

The 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will take place from September 8 to 18 and will feature 18 gala program titles and 45 special presentations.

It will highlight the work of stars such as Tyler Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis and Anna Kendrick.

Kendrick stars in Alice, Darling, director Mary Nighy’s psychological thriller about an abusive relationship.

Perry will present Jazzman’s Blues, a proposal set in the 1940s with actors Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, who play lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for decades of secrets and lies that are uncovered .

The festival also announced the selection of The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis.

Also screened will be films from Causeway, which includes Jennifer Lawrence; The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron, Bill Murray and Russell Crowe; and the documentary Black Ice by director Hubert Davis and produced by Drake.

“CINEMA IS ALIVE”

“We are excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in cinema to Toronto to present their gala and special feature films with stories spanning six continents and featuring performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we look forward to.” all year.

“Cinema is alive. The red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF.