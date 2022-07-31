The presence of three important names in the backstage of WWE SummerSlam 2022 is revealed

In just one hour, WWE will celebrate its biggest event of the summer, summer slam 2022. The show will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, with a card made up of eight fights, six of them headlines, highlighting the Last Man Standing Match who will face Roman Reigns with Brock Lesnarwhere the WWE Unified Universal Championship will be at stake.

Meanwhile, PWInsider has revealed the presence of Undertaker and Edge in backstage. In the case of the former, his stay in Nashville is due to his show “Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show”, which took place last night from the Wildhorse Saloon.

More interesting is the case of Edge, who has been away from WWE programming for almost two months after being betrayed and brutally attacked by his former Judgment Day teammates. It was recently reported that the wrestler would be making his return in his classic “Rated-R Superstar” persona, so we can’t rule out him finally reappearing tonight, especially considering that The Judgment Day will be playing a No Disqualification match. in view of the mysteries.



The portal also signals Riddle’s presence., despite the fact that his fight with Seth Rollins was canceled after the events of the last episode of Monday Night Raw, where Rollins brutally attacked him, causing an injury that will temporarily take him out of action. In this sense, the medium indicates that Riddle would star in a segment in backstagesuch as an interview about what happened last Monday.

