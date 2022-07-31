The phrases that your father said help you to be a better person

That phrase that stays very close to us when we have dad far away is the one that at the end of the road we preach the most. That’s why for him Father’s day it is important to remember and appreciate them more than ever. It not only consists of listening, but also applying them in the life of each one. Beyond this, these tips are intended to make us a better person and more attentive to others. Here a list of phrases that some children want to commemorate in honor of their father.

“The important thing is always to help others and family and friends love each other unconditionally.”

(Patricio Ruiz, 48 years old, communicator)

The great former basketball player, Michael Jordan had already shared a phrase from his father that managed to mark him for many years, and it is the following: “My father used to say that it is never too late to do anything you want to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can achieve until you try.’

“Better dead than mean and dress me slowly because I’m in a hurry”

(Servio Tulio Quezada, software engineer, 25 years old)

Well-known actress Mariska Hargitay shares about her father Mickey Hargitay what she always told him: “My dad taught me that good health is about living in gratitude.”

“To be successful in life you need consistency and discipline, son.”

(Eduardo Pérez, 49 years old, businessman)

The famous singer Enrique Iglesias shares the lesson left to him by his father, the equally famous singer Julio Iglesias: “He always said that if you don’t have discipline you won’t get anywhere, and I think he’s one hundred percent right. To be successful there are sacrifices you have to pay. It’s not easy.”

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/29/men-smiling-posing-for-the-camera-in-front-of-a-building-817d20ff.jpeg

Finally, the actor and star of the film X MenHugh Jackman says his father valued a number of things, including education and passion. This was his life advice: “…how to find what you are good at, then do all you can to learn every bit of it, and don’t go out into the world until you have studied.” As we can see, he put the advice in practice being successful in various jobs.