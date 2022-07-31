The origin of Rihanna’s style

Special for Infobae of The New York Times.

It was mid-afternoon in Barbados and a gate was opening to give entrance to a large patio. Lauren Austin led us through her home-turned-costume factory, walking around a dozen 4-foot-tall wings, their fuchsia feathers spreading across the floor.

At one side of the room, two members of his team wrapped wire padding around the wing frames. On the verandah, another member of the team sprayed the feathers with various colors, creating an “ombré” effect. Preparation for Crop Over was officially underway, and Austin, along with his fifteen-person team, had over 600 costumes in production.

Barbados’ Crop Over festival dates back to 1687 and celebrates the end of the annual sugar cane harvest. Formerly known as Harvest Home, the festival began on plantations in Barbados during the transatlantic slave trade and was one of the few times of the year when the enslaved could celebrate, dance and sing free. Since 1983, Crop Over has been organized by the Barbados National Cultural Foundation.

The festival lasts three months, with parties, events and markets. It all boils down to Grand Kadooment Day, during which revelers dress in elaborate costumes and dance “in the street” along a specific route.

Those who participate in Crop Over can choose from many “gangs”—that is, design houses—to jump into, and they pay the gang for various services, which can include a costume, food, drinks, security, mobile toilets, and bags. of gifts. This was the first Crop Over since the start of the coronavirus pandemic; the last one was in 2019.

Costumes are a highlight of the experience, and the Crop Over style has influenced fashion on a global scale. Rihanna and Jourdan Dunn have worked with local designers to execute their elaborate festival outfits, helping to cement the signature style associated with the Crop Over today.

Although many of the designers are men, women have a strong place in creating the festival, which is steeped in history and culture. Whether they carry on a family legacy of design or are self-taught innovators, their creativity and vision are remarkable.

Here are four women whose work is shaping today’s Crop Over fashion.

Lauren Austin

Self-taught, Austin began designing in 2011. Aura is the second band he has founded, owning it from 2016 to 2019. “I left the band as owner because I was having my baby, Saphire-Ray, and I also wanted to focus on the design,” he said. Designing is his passion and his keen eye for style has attracted many well-known clients, including Rihanna, Miguel and the Beenie Man.

“The Crop Over is very magical,” said Jalicia Nightengale, her main model. “That day everyone is very free, everyone is very happy, and it is a moment for us. It’s the main event.”

This year’s Austin theme is “City of Angels,” inspired by a friend of Austin’s who recently passed away, and will include an all-gold costume section as a tribute.

Kathy-Ann Layne

When Layne’s great-uncle died, she moved in with her great-aunt so she wouldn’t be alone. In the evenings, her great-aunt taught her how to sew, which turned out to be a life changer for her. “She was a dressmaker and she dressed a lot of brides,” Layne said. “She helped me develop my love of sewing, and the strange thing is that she was actually legally blind when she was teaching me.”

Layne studied Design in college and then spent time in Trinidad perfecting his design style. Layne, the only female designer on her team, wants women of all sizes to feel confident and sexy at the show. She can take up to two months to create a costume.

“Since we live on an island, we don’t manufacture raw materials,” he explained. “With all the supply chain disruptions right now, we’ve had to get things done a month earlier than we normally would. We want to make sure the customer gets exactly what he paid for.”

Alyssa Goddard

Goddard grew up surrounded by fashion. Her grandmother was a seamstress, her mother produced clothing for various Crop Over bands, and her sisters modeled for various island designers. “I remember seeing my grandmother get ready to go jump with the bands,” she recounted. “She kept the costumes in her room on the shelves. She really enjoyed seeing her get dressed and go outside.”

Goddard’s fiancé, Caleb Straker, is the only wire bender in Barbados, important because the wire frame is the basis for the costume’s signature wings. Many designers used to source frames from other countries, but as shipping costs and delays increased, they began looking closer. Straker perfected a method of building the wire structures very quickly.

“I enjoy seeing the end result,” he said. “When they leave here, they are just simple structures, and then they become costumes. Seeing them in the parade and seeing people enjoying them is amazing.”

kashera lewis

Lewis, who founded Envy Mas in 2013, wants to make Crop Over accessible to everyone. “I realized that a lot of people couldn’t participate because of the high cost of the costumes, the experience of the band and all that, so I tried to make it accessible but fashionable,” he explained.

Lewis isn’t looking for elaborate stones and beads. “We make a cute monokini out of a couple of feathers,” he described. “This year instead of making pens we made acetone backpacks and so far I am the first in Barbados to do so.”

Part of the popularity of Envy Mas is that it is a family affair. Lewis’s mother, Betty Lewis, has cooked all the food for the band since she started. She does everything in her own kitchen, with the occasional help of a friend or two. “Everyone who participates with the gang looks for my food,” she assured. “They yell, ‘Mom! Breast!’. I make chicken, ham sandwiches, rotisserie chicken, and so much more.”

The Envy Mas team is made up entirely of volunteers, each of whom receives a free costume. “Some may want more glitz and glamour, but there are many who appreciate us,” said Kashera Lewis. “I love what I do for the community and for the youth of Barbados.”