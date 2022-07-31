The most supportive gesture of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande He has had beautiful gestures in his daily life that have ended up flooding the media. But among all these there is one that undoubtedly stands out from the rest for its meaning and all the weight it carries, it is her commitment to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Let us remember that in 2017, while Ariana Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena in the UK, a suicide bomber set off an explosion in the venue, killing 22 concertgoers and injuring 116 others.

This was the largest act of terrorism in Britain since the London Underground attacks in 2005. ISIS claimed responsibility.

Ariana Grande every year “returns” to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital

When Ariana Grande returned to Manchester to perform a concert in honor of the people who died in the attack and raise money for their families, the singer took advantage of the trip to visit her fans who were still hospitalized.

But their love and commitment did not end there, information was recently leaked that during the Christmas season of 2021 the singer sent gifts to children and newborns who were hospitalized at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, North Manchester General Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital and Saint Mary’s Hospital.

1,000 children received a £100 voucher from Amazon and a gift for each one. This gesture really surprised the people of the hospital, who were very grateful, since it is not easy for all the little ones and their families to spend such special dates hospitalized.

Through an Instagram post, the hospital shared photos of the children with their gifts and thanked the star: “We are extremely grateful to Ariana Grande for thinking of our young patients this Christmas.”

“It means a lot to us that the hospital is close to Ariana’s heart and that she has chosen to spread holiday cheer by donating coupons, toys and gifts for our patients.”

Ariana Grande showed incredible heart by donating some of her own money after her concert in Manchester.

Likewise, many of the dads took the time to send their thanks to Ariana Grande, Well, they felt very moved by the singer’s gesture and excited to see their children excited and happy.

what did you think of this solidarity gesture of Ariana Grande?