The most frequent health problems among workers

In Mexico, the time that people dedicate to their work exceeds 40 hours per week and in home office even more.

Derived from work conditions and activities, it is common for employees to develop problems that affect both their physical and emotional health.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that each year, 2.78 million workers die from work-related causes, of which 2.4 million are related to diseases and the rest are due to work accidents.

“Faced with such a challenging scenario, it is necessary for companies to be aware of the mental, physical and emotional well-being of their employees and provide tools and programs to prevent the appearance of conditions that undermine their quality of life. For this, it is vital to provide support so that workers adopt healthy habits. The effort has to be joint between organizations and employees”, says Leonel Hernández, CEO of Care Assistance.

“Occupational illnesses have a direct impact on the well-being of employees, but they also cause damage to companies, since absenteeism for these reasons or a poor physical, mental or emotional state can represent a decrease in productivity or impact the work environment. ”.

Health problems

Occupational diseases are those that are related to work activities or that develop due to exposure to chemical, biological or physical agents in the workplace.

According to the study Occupational Safety and Health in Latin America and the Caribbeanprepared by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), up to 80% of workers are exposed to this type of danger.

According to this document, between 50% and 70% of the workforce in the countries of the region are exposed to injuries and musculoskeletal disorders due to poor ergonomic working conditions and heavy physical workloads.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that worldwide the most common occupational health problems are:

Back pain (37%)

Hearing loss (16%)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (13%)

In Mexico, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Ministry of Labor and Social Review (STPS) point out that the most common occupational diseases are:

Musculoskeletal diseases

Neurological diseases, particularly cases of stress, depressionanxiety, lack of concentration, etc.

Respiratory diseases

Cardiovascular diseases associated with poor nutritional habits that have led to diseases such as diabetes or obesity

Otological diseases, derived from continuous and chronic exposure to high-frequency noise, referred to manufacturing or industrial jobs.

Medical insurance

Given this scenario, it is essential that preventive health programs be prioritized at the business and personal level. Currently, most Health Insurance have wellness programs that seek to serve their clients preventively.

To date there are more than 40 million people without social security in Mexico, so taking out medical insurance is your option to stay protected.

