The most emblematic cars and the most expensive in the history of cinema

Batman skids his state-of-the-art car to avoid running over the Joker, Doc and Marty’s time travel aboard a Delorean (if you’re going to travel back in time, do it in style), Mark Wahlberg leading a team of thieves behind the wheel of their Mini or a whole family running behind a dumpy van with no brakes or doors.

They are images from movies like Batman, Return to the future, The Italian Job either Little Miss Sunshine that have remained engraved on the retina and in the brain of many movie fans and that share at least one point in common: the vehicle is almost as protagonist as the actors and actresses.

The Batmobile and the other 9 most famous cars in the history of cinema

Like these, many others could be mentioned: with a different role, cars stand out in Mad Max, Ghostbusters, transformers, james-bond, The fantastic car, Drive, BabyDriver, grease, Fast&Furious, Thelma and Louise and more. In some cases, even, the car monopolizes the title of the tape, as in Great Turinby Clint Eastwood.

How to know, among all, which have been the most emblematic movie cars in the history of cinema? Which have cost more money? What car makes and models have appeared most frequently in the seventh art, or what movie cars are most famous in Spain?

A study of Spain claims to have analyzed tens of thousands of results on the internet and to have relied on the renowned IMDb movie and series platform to offer the most outstanding cars of the cinema in different categories.

The most iconic cars in movie history

10. Chevrolet El Camino W80 1981 (The Road: A Breaking Bad Movie2019)

this car of The way is another character who shares the screen with Aaron Paul (need for speed), Jesse Plemons (the power of the dog) or Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) in this film released after the success of the series breaking bad.

9. 1966 GM New Look Bus (Speed: maximum power1994)

A policewoman tries to prevent a bomb from exploding on a city bus by keeping her speed above 80 km/h. The police: Sandra Bullock (who had to learn to drive one). The bus: GM New Look 1966 model. 2 Oscars for this film for its sound.

8. MINI Cooper R50 2003 (The Italian Job2003)

Not even a cast with Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham and Donald Sutherland could keep the spotlight from also falling on the cars that help deliver this perfect hit on a gang of thieves.

7. Batmobile (Batman, 1989)

Before Robert Pattinson, before Ben Affleck, before Christian Bale… the Batman of 1989 rested on the shoulders of Michael Keaton (who much later would star in Birdman), facing Jack Nicholson’s Joker. Again, much of the attention was drawn to his batmobile.

6. Ecto-1 (Ghostbusters1984)

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Ecto-1 are already legendary figures of the film Ghostbusters of 1984, in which some parapsychologists mount a peculiar service to eliminate these spirits. Thanks to his guns, and his car.

5. Volkswagen Type 2 1978 (Little Miss Sunshine2006)

Funny comedy with touches of drama about a particular family and their misadventures and adventures, from a road trip to a beauty pageant for the little daughter to participate. All aboard an unforgettable van: no brakes, no door…

4. 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (transformers2007)

Nominated for 3 Oscars, this film tells the story of the arrival on Earth of the fight between the autobots and the decepticons, with Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox… and the Chevrolet Camaro.

3. Ford Gran Torino Sports 1972 (Great Turin2008)

Unfriendly veteran of the Korean War Walt Kowalski has to deal with his loneliness, his racism and a new neighborhood that is no longer white families but Hmong immigrants in this great film by Clint Eastwood, in which the importance of car is reflected from the title.

2. The War Rig (Mad Max: Fury Road2015)

Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) and Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) rise up against a tyrant in a post-apocalyptic world. Among all the vehicles that appear in the film, The War Rig becomes the second most iconic in the history of cinema, according to the study, which crosses data from the vehicles that play a starring role in a movie with the most popular films on IMDb.

1. DeLorean DMC-12 (Return to the future1982)

Finally, remains as the most emblematic car in the history of cinema the DeLorean DMC-12 of Return to the futurewith which student Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) set time travel in motion.

What are the most expensive cars in the movies?

The previous ones were the 10 most iconic or historical cars in the cinema, but none of them has been one of the vehicles for which the most money has been paid at auction… although there is a batmobile among The 10 most expensive cars in movie history:

Ford Mustang (1967) . Nicolas Cage drove the fictional model Eleanor Mustang in the movie 60 seconds (2000). It was the only working model during production, which may have led to it being sold at auction for one million dollars (more than 980,000 euros, at current exchange rates).

(1967) Nicolas Cage drove the fictional model Eleanor Mustang in the movie 60 seconds (2000). It was the only working model during production, which may have led to it being sold at auction for (more than 980,000 euros, at current exchange rates). Duesenberg Model J Murphy SWB Convertible Coupe (1929). This car appeared in the movie The happy divorcee (1934), winner of an Oscar for best original song and starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, who owned it in real life. This was sold in 2013 for $2.37 million (2.33 million euros).

(1929). This car appeared in the movie The happy divorcee (1934), winner of an Oscar for best original song and starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, who owned it in real life. This was sold in 2013 for (2.33 million euros). Ferrari 750 Monza Spider (1955). Fred Astaire himself drove it in the final hour (1959), before it was sold by $2.5 million (2.46 million euros) in 2011. According to Carwow, it was one of the cars that survived after filming the scenes of the racing movie Grand Prix from 1966.

(1955). Fred Astaire himself drove it in the final hour (1959), before it was sold by (2.46 million euros) in 2011. According to Carwow, it was one of the cars that survived after filming the scenes of the racing movie Grand Prix from 1966. Mercedes Benz S 26/180 Boattail Speedster (1928). This flashy car has had a movie life: it was owned by the Marx Brothers and part of a bet with a Hollywood agent on who had the fastest car, it was featured in the movie Sylvia’s great adventure (1935), with Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, and was auctioned by $3.7 million (3.64 million euros) in 2010.

(1928). This flashy car has had a movie life: it was owned by the Marx Brothers and part of a bet with a Hollywood agent on who had the fastest car, it was featured in the movie Sylvia’s great adventure (1935), with Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, and was auctioned by (3.64 million euros) in 2010. Ford Mustang GT390 (1968). Little more ( $3.71 million about 3.65 million euros) cost this car in 2020, which ‘had the honor’ of being driven by Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt (1968).

(1968). Little more ( about 3.65 million euros) cost this car in 2020, which ‘had the honor’ of being driven by Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt (1968). batmobile (1966). The Batmobile from the series Batman (1966) enters the group of the 5 most expensive cars in the history of cinema and television, thanks to the $4.62 million (4.54 million euros) that were paid for it in 2013. Before it had been a Licoln Futura, transformed by means of a small budget of 15,000 dollars (14,750 euros) and in just 15 days.

(1966). The Batmobile from the series Batman (1966) enters the group of the 5 most expensive cars in the history of cinema and television, thanks to the (4.54 million euros) that were paid for it in 2013. Before it had been a Licoln Futura, transformed by means of a small budget of 15,000 dollars (14,750 euros) and in just 15 days. Ferrari 375MM Berlinetta (1954). The same cost this racing car, one of the 7 that were made, which appears in the Italian film lucky to be a woman (1956), starring Sophia Loren.

(1954). The same cost this racing car, one of the 7 that were made, which appears in the Italian film lucky to be a woman (1956), starring Sophia Loren. Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta (1956). Another Ferrari Berlinetta appears on this list of the most expensive movie cars, in this case already on the podium. Appeared in the Disney sitcom There goes that racing car (1968) alongside the famous Volkswagen Beetle Herbie, and was auctioned off in 2012 by $6.71 million (about 6.60 million euros).

(1956). Another Ferrari Berlinetta appears on this list of the most expensive movie cars, in this case already on the podium. Appeared in the Disney sitcom There goes that racing car (1968) alongside the famous Volkswagen Beetle Herbie, and was auctioned off in 2012 by (about 6.60 million euros). Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe (1965). Second place goes to this vehicle, originally built for the FIA ​​World Championship for Manufacturers and subsequently leased by Paramount Pictures for the film Danger… Line 7000 (1965), by Howard Hawks. It was paid $7.25 million (7.13 million euros) in 2009 to buy it.

(1965). Second place goes to this vehicle, originally built for the FIA ​​World Championship for Manufacturers and subsequently leased by Paramount Pictures for the film Danger… Line 7000 (1965), by Howard Hawks. It was paid (7.13 million euros) in 2009 to buy it. Ferrari 250 GT California Spider (1961). This is the most expensive car in movie history by far, as it was sold at auction in 2016 for $17.1 million (16.8 million euros). She had the role of her in another movie starring Sophia Loren, Yesterday Today and Tomorrow (1963), which won the Oscar for best foreign film.

Finally, the study leaves other curiosities, such as the car brands that have appeared the most times in the history of cinemawith Ford leading the way (10,363 film appearances with a 3-star rating or higher on IMDb), followed by Chevrolet (6,508), Mercedes-Benz (5,194), Fiat (2,942), and Volkswagen (2,880).

Furthermore, among the most famous cars in Spain and Latin America The Ford Mustang stands out (it has appeared 42 times in Spanish or Latin American films), after which are the Willys Jeep (35; it was also the most popular in the 1950s) and the Chevrolet Impala (33). In the last 2 decades the most popular car has been the Ford Crown Victoria.