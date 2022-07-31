The memes of the heat of Dani Alves playing in CU

The Sunday day It started with a great duel between Cougars Y scratchedwhich ended in tie at 1 goal. On the court they delighted us with very good plays, but in social networks they were unleashed memeswell Daniel Alves juice ‘in hellish heat’ at CU.

This meeting between Cougars Y scratched took place at 12:00 p.m.so the heat and the height of the CDMX not only affected the players, but the memes and reactions in social networks were not made among Internet users.

As is known, the heat of University City is usually one of obstacles plus complicated when any team visits Cougarsand being new to Mexico, the brazilian defender already tasted what it is to play with a ‘heatstroke’.

“Poor Dani Alves, we are going to dehydrate”, “Dani Alves has played 1 game in CU and already wants to return to Barcelona”, “give water to our bombshellwhich dehydrates”, “welcome to mexico and its 90 degree temperatures in CU”was read on social networks.

Cougars continues to give brushstrokes of good football in this Opening 2022 but he still lacks forcefulness, because despite the offensive trident he has, goals do not usually fall so easily, a fact that was demonstrated in this draw 1-1 in view of scratched.

While Daniel Alves avoid heat stroke, fans can laugh at this hilarious compilation of memeswell literally they are ‘on fire’.

The best memes of Dani Alves playing in CU

Dani Alves still does not celebrate a win in the Liga BBVA MX

Daniel Alves still unable to celebrate victory in the mexican soccer. In his second game as a player for the Cougarscorresponding to matchday 6 of the 2022 Opening Tournament, the university team had to settle for a draw 1-1 in view of Monterey stripes.

The weather conditions on a Sunday at noon University City seemed to affect Dani, who repeated as a midfielder and played the 90 minutes, but he could not have the same dynamic of the last game against Mazatlán.

Pumas vs Rayados | Previous

The Sunday day of BBVA MX League will start with a great game, because the Cougars receive in University City a scratched of Monterrey, match in which Daniel Alves you will finally know what it is to play 12 of the day.

There are many expectations with Cougars in this Opening 2022because after having made great signingsas they are Dani Alves, Gustavo del Prete and Eduardo Salvio, it is expected to be candidate serious to titleso we’ll see what it’s enough for.

The journey and European glory of Dani Alves until reaching Pumas

Pumas vs Rayados Stats

Where and when will Pumas vs. Rayados play?

This match will be played at the stadium University Olympic, a property that will open its doors to welcome hundreds of fans and where a grand entrance is expected. The kickoff whistle will be given at 12:00 p.m.so it looks to be an exciting and full of goals.

How do Pumas and Rayados get to their game?

The Cougars they come from a brave tie midweek against Mazatlanparty where Daniel Alves already gave his first aidbut the club continues to leave some doubts due to its lack of forcefulness.

scratchedfor its part, defeated Puebla for the minimum in the double day of the BBVA MX Leagueranking as one of the leaders of this Opening 2022.