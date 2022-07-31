The luxurious neighborhood where most of the famous in the United States live

USA It is the country where the largest number of international celebrities is concentrated. They live scattered throughout all the states, although there is a particular neighborhood where they are more likely to be found because they are more concentrated, it is hollywood hills.

This district, which is located in the city of Los Angeles, is recognized by the iconic sign with huge letters that says “Hollywood” above the hills, hence its name.

It has been the home of many stars, producers, directors and screenwriters throughout the last hundred years. The reason? Its location is privileged due to its landscapes and its proximity to the main studios. Let’s find out who some of the most famous people who live there are.

4 celebrities who live in hollywood hills

1.Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves’ beautiful property in the area of hollywood hills Los Angeles is valued at $8.07 million. The house, located on a 16-hectare lot, has only 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It also has a huge pool, a three-car garage and a large patio.

Some of his neighbors are Leonardo DiCaprio, chef Bobby Flay and Calvin Klein.

2. Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson’s house in hollywood hills is located at 7327 Woodrow Wilson Drive. This property, built in 1950, was purchased for $40 million in 1973. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and offers some of the best views in the area.

hollywood hills, the district most chosen by the stars. | Source: Venti (Unsplash.COM)

3. Johnny Depp

we know Johnny Depp for his extravagances and his house in hollywood hills is no exception. This property is made up of five mansions that he bought for an approximate sum of 19 million dollars.

The main house has 8 bedrooms along with 10 bathrooms. The interior of the house has a gothic design, while in the patio area there is a huge swimming pool.

4. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s house in hollywood hillswhich belonged to the actress Cameron DiazIt has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It was originally built in 1950 and offers approximately 200 square meters of living space. Not many details about its interior are known.

