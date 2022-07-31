The day Leonardo DiCaprio “asked for help” in networks from Sergio Massa

The future Super Minister of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Serge Massa, has been a prominent figure in Argentine politics for a long time, but in the current administration, his task was relevant from the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies. And in that role, the person now responsible for the economic direction came to be mentioned in a order none other than by the famous American actor actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

It happened in December of last year, still a long way from this arrival of Massa to the national Cabinet, and it was when in one of his usual crusades in favor of ecology in different parts of the planet, Di Caprio referred to an issue in our country.

Di Caprio’s messages on social networks to raise awareness of the importance of preserving natural spaces, wildlife or combat climate change, motivated that in December 2021, the actor demanded the opening of the Ansenuza National Park, in the province of Córdoba.

DiCaprio’s message on Instagram.

“It is the perfect time for national legislators in Argentina to formalize the creation of the Ansenuza National Park”, DiCaprio posted at the time, an occasion in which he mentioned in his “order” the President Albert Fernandezto the Minister of the Environment, Juan Cabandieand also to Sergio Massa for his important legislative role.

DiCaprio’s new message

On June 30 of this year the Congress finally approved the creation of the Ansenuza National Park, making it number 41 under this category. Thus, Córdoba now has three protected areas.

Consequently, the Hollywood actor celebrated the news with a new post on his social networks, this time on his Twitter account. Nevertheless, he did not mention Sergio Massa on that occasion.

“Recently, the Argentine Congress officially created the Ansenuza National Park and National Reserve. Now, Mar Chiquita Lake and the Rio Dulce wetlands, which are located in a Key Biodiversity Area and a wilderness area of ​​global importance, will be protected in perpetuity, preserving their rich fauna, including an extraordinary abundance of flamingos and other birds. aquatic,” he said.

The arrival of Massa to the Cabinet

After a hectic week for the national government, President Alberto Fernández appointed Sergio Massa as Super Minister of Economy, who will absorb the portfolios of Productive Development and Agriculture.

In this way, it will fulfill the functions of Silvina Batakis, Daniel Scioli Y Julian Dominguez. In the same way, the new cabinet of the new official of the Executive will be defined next week.

This political strategy after a strong exchange rate run caused the value of the dollar drop considerably, so Massa was on everyone’s lips for three dizzying days.

