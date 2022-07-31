The day Halle Berry broke her arm in a scene with Robert Downey Jr.

The actress Halle Berry broke his arm while filming, along with Robert Downey Jr.an action scene in the thriller Gothika, made in Canada. For that reason, it had to be suspended momentarily and everything ended badly between them.

How Halle Berry got injured in Ghotika

It was the producers who decided to cancel filming for a week at the time of the accident. It is worth remembering that Halle Berry She played a criminal psychologist and, although what happened was not so serious, she had more than a week to recover.

“It wasn’t a stunt scene, it was one of your typical action movie scenes,” said a spokesman for Warner Brothers studios. However, the actress was very angry with Robert Downey Jr. because everything was planned for him to hold her and he didn’t.

“His arm did not twist to the side it was supposed to,” they added from the statement. At the same time of the accident, the actress was admitted to a Montreal hospital, where doctors immediately discovered that she had broken her ulna, a part of the bone that runs from her wrist to her elbow.

After her right arm was put in a cast, the actress left and it was hoped that they would only be able to continue filming a week later. Meanwhile, the versions were that her anger did not stop. For their part, the producers of the film, Robert Zemeckis and Joel Silver, modified all the plans for the filming of gothikathe contemporary ghost story that also starred robert downey Jr. and Penelope Cruz, among others.

According to the actress herself, the actor Robert Downey Jr. He never apologized enough after the accident. For this reason, he ran for a long time the version that she avoided him in Hollywood: “halle still hating Robert. She didn’t see him as too sorry. He didn’t even send her flowers. If she sees him around town, she doesn’t talk to him,” confirmed a source close to Halle Berry.

The scene in which Halle Berry broke her arm – Source: Univision

It is worth remembering that, on several occasions in which this accident was discussed, which caused her to lose weeks of work, the actress would have insinuated that the cause would have been only due to lack of care on the part of her partner: “It is not that I tried fall from a height of 15 meters and fall into a bad posture or do something stupid. I was shooting a scene with Roberthe grabbed my arm the wrong way and it broke.”

For its part, Robert He also admitted that he was the only one to blame and publicly took responsibility: “It was an accident. I’m sorry that she’s still upset. I did everything in my power to take my share of the blame. I wish her the best.”