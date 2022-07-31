The best mobiles that are yet to be presented in 2022

When we talk about premium devices, it is impossible not to think about the foldables of the South Korean company. Mainly, because they are the most favored folding ones on the market and this is due to their high capacities. Samsung has confirmed that the presentation of the S models amsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 is scheduled for the August 10 at 3:00 p.m.

There is no doubt that we already have plenty of alternatives if one wants to get a warranty smartphone this 2022 , but it is worth being patient considering those that are yet to come. Below we expose the most anticipated terminals of the remainder of the year due to their incredible specifications.

That is why in this publication we have taken care of collect the best mobiles that are yet to be presented this year 2022. In this way you can get an idea of ​​what is to come and we anticipate in advance that there is no waste, because we are going to come across many top of the range that hope to meet the expectations of users .

So it won’t take long to appreciate them firsthand. These would not experience major changes except for the integration of the chip Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which promises much higher performance. Likewise, improvements in battery life and a somewhat larger external screen are expected for the Flip version.

The Xiaomi 12T family

The Chinese technology giant does not stop its work for a moment, and after bringing us its new Xiaomi 12 series along with the recently announced Xiaomi 12S (only in China) during the first months of the year, it is preparing the launch of the Xiaomi 12T family for the next few months. months, which aims to position itself as the best option of the economic high range.

At the moment the only thing we know about these models is based on leaks, which indicate that the members of this line will boast fascinating power thanks to the Dimensity 8100 processor and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is to be expected that the 120W of load speed of the Xiaomi 11T Pro are repeated this time, as well as a 120 Hz AMOLED screen and a camera that benefits from the collaboration with leica.

All iPhone 14 models

Surely you have not forgotten that Apple has not yet presented its series of smartphones yet. A release that will be composed of four versions: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. All of them will enjoy absolute power, as usual by the Cupertino company and seek to compete face to face with the high-end Samsung Galaxy.

For this, the two most premium variants will equip inside a Apple A16 Bionic chip last generation. However, there is hardly any information at the moment about these devices. The only thing we know is that his landing will take place in September if everything follows the natural order.

Google Pixel 7

Another of the most anticipated of the year 2022 after the numerous failures that the current model has faced is the Google Pixel 7. A smartphone that provides a completely pure android experience along with a series of enviable specifications. If this phone is faultless, it will be able to cope with other top-of-the-range phones on the market.

This is possible thanks to tensor chip second generation developed by the American company itself. If Google repeats the strategy, the base version will only enjoy a refresh rate of 90 Hz compared to 120 Hz in the Pro variant. A particularity that may be time to leave behind for a mobile with such a high price. The presentation of this terminal will be given in october As it did last year, the corporation is based in Mountain View.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

At the end of this year 2022 will arrive one of the top phones of the moment, although it will go unnoticed as it is a less dominant company in Spain such as Motorola. The American entity intends to carry out the launch of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra together with specifications of a disproportionate level.

The fastest charge of the moment with 125W, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip to enjoy exquisite performance and a 200MP camera to take photos with an abysmal level of detail. Not to mention its 12 GB RAM and 60 MP front sensor. Without a doubt, one of the covers of the year.