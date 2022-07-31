The best memes left by AMLO’s breakfast in Mérida

President López Obrador showed off his breakfast and social network users did not forgive him (Photo: Twitter)

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) He became the target of criticism after sharing that he was having Motuleños eggs for breakfast in a hotel in Mérida, Yucatán before supervising the progress of the construction of the mayan train.

The head of the Executive shared a photograph where he is seen sitting enjoying his breakfast at the hotel american party of the entity, before it, netizens took advantage of the image to make a series of memes with which they mocked the fact.

“Before starting the supervision of the Mayan Train, having Motuleños eggs for breakfast and as a background, the mural painted by several artists directed by the teacher Ariel Guzmán in January 1995in a hotel in Mérida”, López Obrador wrote to accompany the photograph that served as the basis for Internet users to make the memes.

However, some others noted that after proposing to pass into Franciscan povertyhe is seen inside a hotel where the costs per night exceed 5 thousand pesos, depending on the type of roomaccording to information on the website of the place.

“And Franciscan poverty? Those trips cost a lot and there are no results”, “How delicious Franciscan poverty looks. I wonder how many of the ‘poorest’ could afford a meal there”, “With the cost of a night in that fifi hotel, the scholarship or pension goes to the elderly”, were some of the claims that López Obrador received from social network users.

After breakfast, the Mexican president met with Mauricio Villa, Governor of Yucatanat Military Base number 8. In the place, both carried out a helicopter flight to supervise the works of one of the flagship projects of the administration of the so-called Fourth Transformation (4T).

The governor of the entity shared on his social networks that during his meeting with the federal president, in addition to following up on the railway work, they addressed other priority projects for the development of the economy for the Yucatecan population, such as the Great Plancha Park.

It was on July 27 when the Mexican president announced that, in order to intensify austerity measuresthe 4T will pass into Franciscan poverty.

According to AMLO, some measures that will be implemented during Franciscan poverty will be avoid trips abroad, so communication with other governments will take place remotely through telephone calls and videoconferences, as well as a reduction in travel.

According to the information presented by López Obrador on July 26, the Federal Government will invest about 20 million dollars in the construction of the Mayan Train.

During his press conference from the National Palace, he pointed out that the projected investment for the Mayan Train will be between 15 thousand and 20 thousand million dollars, however, in 2018, being elected president, the Tabascan projected that its cost would be 120 billion pesos.

“(We are investing) 15-20 million dollars in the Mayan Train. Never had so much invested (in infrastructure),” he said.

Based on the Chief Executive’s statements, the cost of construction increased 156 percent of what he had forecast at the beginning of his six-year termwhen it was calculated that the necessary investment would be 156 billion pesos, around 7.8 billion dollars.

