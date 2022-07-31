The before and after of its protagonists 20 years after the premiere

It was on November 23, 2001 when Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It reached movie theaters around the world. The famous children’s literary work written by JK Rowling that captivated thousands of girls and boys in British society was finally captured on the big screen.

One of the writer’s conditions was that the entire cast be made up of actors and actresses from the United Kingdom. For the more experienced cast, legendary performers such as Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

But the story was focused on young people who aspired to be magicians, so choosing the children’s cast was more complicated and after thousands of castings, the official selection was made, which was made up of the three protagonists: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

The saga with eight films became one of the most successful of all time, and we could see on screen the growth of the protagonists, who became world famous and They built a career in Hollywood.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Emma Watson

She is the most successful actress. After Harry Potter she has starred in movies like Thieves of Fame of Sofia Coppola; Beauty and the Beast for Disneyas well as Little Women of Greta Gerwig among many others.

Additionally, Watson is an activist for women’s rights as an ambassador for UN Women and studied for a bachelor’s degree in Literature at Brown Universityone of the most prestigious in the United States.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Daniel Radcliffe

The actor who gave life to the iconic Harry Potter, has not had the success that perhaps many would expect can be achieved by playing one of the most famous magicians in cinema. Although he has appeared in dozens of films after the saga that made him popular, his characters have not convinced critics.

He starred in the romantic comedyJust friends?as well as the thriller The Lady in Black and the thriller horns, These two productions received bad comments.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Rupert Grint

The friendly Ron Weasley was not sure if he wanted to continue his acting career after the saga, but even so, he has participated in films that have not stood out, such as Into de White, cherry bomb Y WildTarget.

In 2018, he did his most outstanding work when he returned to acting with Lindsay Lohan in the series Sick Note of Netflix.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

matthew lewis

The actor who played the shy Nevillehas had some roles in movies like Me before you Y Terminal. He also continued working for local television programs in United Kingdom.

Tom Felton

How to forget the actor who gave life to Draco Malfoy. The villain who made life impossible for Harry Potter tried to continue his career in the cinema, but the most outstanding role after the saga was in El Planet of the Apes.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

might interest you