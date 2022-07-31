The advice for life that Jennifer Garner gave to the daughters she has with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, began his career as a child actor in educational documentaries, supported by his mother who always encouraged him to go after his dreams. In 1997 he began to gain notoriety within the film industry after starring in and writing the screenplay for Good Will Hunting, a film that garnered critical acclaim and earned him, among other awards, the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Ben Affleck He began dating actress Jennifer Garner in October 2004 after striking up a good friendship on the set of Pearl Harbor. The couple became engaged in April 2005 and married shortly thereafter on June 29, 2005 in a private ceremony. In December of that year, they had their first daughter, Violet Anne, then, in January 2009, they had a second daughter named Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and in February 2012 their first son, Samuel. Garner Affleck. On June 30, 2015, the couple announced their separation after 10 years of marriage.

Jennifer Garner She was always an exemplary mother with her children, to whom she gave a good education. On July 16, 2022 Ben Affleck married the singer and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez and now they form a blended family, but Jennifer Garner He does not stop advising his daughters and continues to guide them in life.

Because of this, a few days ago, some advice that he gave him was made public. Jennifer Garner especially to their daughters regarding their person: “My advice is to look at yourself less in the mirror and be careful when injecting anything into your face. Be very, very careful and wait as absolutely as possible to add anything to your face or body.”

Image: Instagram bendos_everyday

Jennifer Garner ex-wife of Ben Affleck He also said: “Spend less time in the mirror and look at the rest of the world to see where you could spend your time. We all look at each other’s faces more than people usually do and that doesn’t do any good. It generates obsession with the changes or with how to fix something of it”.