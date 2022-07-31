Thank you Rihanna for this clay face mask for oily skin

There are still those who think that a face mask for oily skin it should leave the complexion as if they had lived for a week in a desert. We will not tire of repeating that hydration is very important even if you suffer from excess sebum. In fact, we always insist that when this type of skin is dehydrated, it defends itself by producing even more oil and there we have a new outbreak of acne knocking at the door. What is important is to look for ingredients that deep clean and purify, but without leaving effects such as tightness or dehydration. In this point, clay is a great ally, as long as it is combined with the necessary components so as not to be excessively aggressive. And it turns out that Rihanna’s beauty firm has hit the nail on the head with this look.

10 face masks that are magic for oily skin with acne

With the arrival in your life of Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean You will see exactly what we mean. This is how Rihanna herself defines it: “She wanted to create a detoxifying mask that really worked and at the same time was gentle enough to leave the skin luminous, soft and delicate-never tight or dry-. I’ve called it Cookies N Clean because the results are just as delicious looking as the whipped formula!” she says proudly. And it is to be, because the product is a great success. Using clay (to draw out impurities), charcoal (to cleanse pores and absorb oil), salicylic acid (to even tone), and rhubarb and ginger extracts (to condition and soothe skin), a respectful but highly effective mask.

Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean. Price: €31.99 at Sephora. © Courtesy of Fenty Skin

The only thing you should keep in mind when applying it is that you have to massage the product gently, to mix the encapsulated carbon with the clay. You will see how it transforms, going from white to gray, that is the sign that you have used it well. Then you just have to let it act for fifteen minutes and rinse. The results? A clean, smooth and juicy skin, with the appearance of pores minimized and without excess oil. Just what you wanted.

SUBSCRIBE HERE to our newsletter to receive all Glamor news

This interests you:

This anti-blemish cream with sun protection that you have in El Corte Inglés is the summer basic

Say goodbye to acne, large pores and shine with this green tea clay mask for oily skin

Say goodbye to acne, large pores and shine with this green tea clay mask for oily skin