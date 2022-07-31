Taranta Night 2022 on Rai1 1 September 2022

Nothing live and no prime time for the Concertone della Taranta Night 2022. In spite of what was initially expected – and anticipated by TvBlog – the musical and cultural event of Salento to be held in Melpignano on Saturday 27 August and which has reached its 25th edition will be proposed on Rai1 Thursday 1 September at 11.15 pm. Therefore, postponed, as happened a year ago when, at its debut on the flagship network of public TV, the Notte della Taranta on 4 September obtained in the late evening a 9.4% share, with 735,000 viewers (the peak of the broadcast was recorded at 24.12, with 10.33% share and 886 thousand viewers, during the song Fuecu, the tribute to Daniele Durante, the recently deceased artistic director).

The change of program has its weight speaking in terms of prestige, but it will certainly allow to broadcast a cleaner television product, with the elimination of the inevitable ‘dirty’ from live.

The official announcement came yesterday during a press conference, in which the presence as an international guest of Stromae. The Belgian singer-songwriter of Rwandan origins recently released the single my love with featuring by Camila Cabello.

La Notte della Taranta, a project of the Notte della Taranta Foundation supported by the Puglia Region, Greci’a Salentina and Pugliaprofotion, being a traveling festival actually begins as early as next 4th August.

In detail, 400 artists will be involved for a total of 100 hours of live show which will also allow to celebrate the return of the public to the squares. 43 concerts that will animate the stages of the Festival: among others there will be Menamenamò, Ambrogio Sparagna, Antonio Castrignanò, Ombre Illuminate, Tarantarneo, Tamburellisti di Torrepaduli, Cardisanti, Canzoniere Jonico Pizzicati int’allu core, Francesco Loccisano and Andrea Piccioni.

In addition, the Popular Orchestra La Notte della Taranta will be the protagonist in three special concerts in San Vito dei Normanni, Martignano and Galatina.