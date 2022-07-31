Sylvester Stallone sends an angry message to the producers of the spin-off Drago

Sylvester Stallone is not at all happy with the producers of the spin-off movie Dragon. Despite having starred (or at least had a major role) in every movie centered around the characters he created in the original film series, Stallone will not be involved in the next installment of believe 3.

The reason for his departure believe 3 It surely had something to do with the accusations that the actor and writer launched against producer Irvin Winkler for denying him the property rights to that character. So when MGM announced that it would produce a movie spinoff centered on another of the characters that Stallone created (Ivan Drago and his son Viktor), it was expected that Sly would not participate either.

However, what surely no one expected is the angry reaction that Stallone had upon learning that his characters would be used without his permission or consultation for the spin-off. Dragon. In such a way that she posted on Instagram a message against Winkler and her two sons (also producers) David and Charles.

This is the message that Stallone wrote on his Instagram account:

Heartbroken again… I just found out… Again this pathetic 94 year old producer and his idiot vulture sons, Charles and David, are once again skinning the bones of another wonderful character I made up without even telling me. I apologize to the fans, I never wanted the ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites…By the way, I have nothing but respect for my true friend Dolph Lundgren.

You can see Stallone’s message against producers of the spin-off Dragon here: