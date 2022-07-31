“Super-Pets” tops North American box office

Animated superhero movie “DC League of Super-Pets” grossed $23 million over the weekend, topping the North American box office, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The Warner Bros. film, based on the DC Comics strip, follows Superman’s pet dog Krypto, who teams up with other canines to rescue innocent four-legged people held by the evil Lex Luthor.

The “super pets” are voiced by Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon and Keanu Reeves.

In second place was Universal’s horror film “Nope,” from director Jordan Peele, which topped last weekend’s box office. The sci-fi mystery about an alien invasion, starring Daniel Kaluuya, grossed $18.6 million.

It is followed – with 13.1 million – by Disney’s action comedy “Thor: Love and Thunder”, starring a muscular Chris Hemsworth, a space Viking who longs for his ex-girlfriend, played by Natalie Portman.

Universal’s computer-animated film “Minions: The Rise of Gru” came in fourth place. The latest episode of the popular “Despicable Me” franchise grossed $10.9 million. Their worldwide total now stands at $700 million.

Paramount’s hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” with Tom Cruise returning as a US Navy test pilot, came in fifth with $8.2 million, taking its global gross to $1.3 billion, the only release of 2022 that according to Variety surpassed the barrier of 1,000 million.

They complete the list of the highest grossing:

6 – “Where the Crawdads Sing” (7.5 million)

7 – “Elvis” (5.8 million)

8 – “The Black Phone” (2.5 million)

9 – “Jurassic World: Dominion” (2.1 million)

10 – “Vengeance” (1.8 million)

