Summary of the match Xolos vs. Mazatlán FC (2-0); Third win in a row

Tijuana is beginning to take direction, with the 2-0 win over Mazatlan There are already three in a row and they are beginning to climb positions in the table where they are already fourth, and incidentally they got the Sinaloans into serious trouble who have not won in the six dates that have been played and are sinking to the bottom of the table beside Queretaro.

The Xolos they are beginning to be a team to watch out for in the tournament, not only playing at home, but also as a visitor, and that has them at the top of the table because they are also playing practical football in which Joaquin Montencinos It is the soul of the offense.

The first half at the border left much to be desired, the two teams were completely nullified and the dangerous actions were lacking in the two goals.

The emotions came in the complementary part but only from the side of the Xolos. First an own goal from Carlos Guzman He began to give way to the victory of the border. The defender deflected a shot from Montecinos that ended up being embedded in the goal Vikonis.

The goal with which the scoreboard was opened completely killed Mazatlan, Caballero’s men lost all idea of ​​the game and Tijuana took full advantage of that to continue disturbing Vikonis’ goal, which if it weren’t for him, the scoreboard would have been more bulky .

At 73′, Victor Guzman made history with the Xolo shirt with 2-0, the youth squad scored his first goal in the First Division and he scored it just in the week in which he has been on everyone’s lips for a possible transfer to soccer Turkey with Besiktas.

Tijuana is fourth place, it had been a long time since they stepped on that part of the classification and it is that in the last tournaments they got used to being a team that sailed in the last places; that led him to pay the fine for the quotient table.

