Spotlight: one of the best films of the journalistic investigation genre

Although we are halfway through the year we have already been able to see some of the great film releases such as Doctor Strange, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion, to name a few. In any case, interesting premieres are coming in the remainder of 2002. There is something for all tastes, for those who enjoy pochocleras movies, this year one of the most anticipated tanks is released, Avatar 2. There are also other options like she saidbased on the journalistic investigation Harvey Weinstein and exposed him as one of the most powerful abusers in show business.

Since the Hollywood scandal arose and the whole world was aware of the case and the movement that arose as a result, Me Too. The controversy over the abuse of power exercised by the producer uncovered other similar cases and more women came out to tell their experiences. she said is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is directed by the German Maria Schrader. For its part, the cast is composed of Carey Mulligan Y Zoë Kazan, who play journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. In turn, the film is produced by Brad Pitt.

