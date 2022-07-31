Spotlight: one of the best films of the journalistic investigation genre

Although we are halfway through the year we have already been able to see some of the great film releases such as Doctor Strange, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion, to name a few. In any case, interesting premieres are coming in the remainder of 2002. There is something for all tastes, for those who enjoy pochocleras movies, this year one of the most anticipated tanks is released, Avatar 2. There are also other options like she saidbased on the journalistic investigation Harvey Weinstein and exposed him as one of the most powerful abusers in show business.

Since the Hollywood scandal arose and the whole world was aware of the case and the movement that arose as a result, Me Too. The controversy over the abuse of power exercised by the producer uncovered other similar cases and more women came out to tell their experiences. she said is one of the most anticipated films of this year and is directed by the German Maria Schrader. For its part, the cast is composed of Carey Mulligan Y Zoë Kazan, who play journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. In turn, the film is produced by Brad Pitt.

Kantor and Twohey are respected journalists for The New York Times. (Source: IMDB)

In recent years, films and series about journalistic investigations moved viewers and stood out at awards. The most resonant names of this style are All the President’s Menwith Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford, or The Post: dark secrets of the Pentagon, starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Bob Odenkirk. And in this note we will talk about spot lightwhich was released in 2015 and was the winner of the best picture at the Oscars, and is one of the best in the genre.

The film follows the investigation of the American newspaper The Boston Globe into the recurring sexual abuse by priests in Boston and how they were covered up by the Catholic Church. Thanks to this investigation the newspaper won the Pulitzer in 2003.

The journalists carried out a tireless investigation. (Source: IMDB)

The cast is full of stars like Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, among others. In turn, Thomas McCarthy participated in the direction and wrote the script with Josh Singer.

Related news

It all begins with a small team of investigative journalists contacting attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who had claimed that the Boston Cardinal knew about multiple abuses by one of his priests. However, Garabedian refuses to testify, but Michael Rezendes manages to get through to him. From there the story begins following a priest, as they continue to investigate they realize that the number of pedophile priests is much higher. At the end of the team, they form a list made up of eighty-seven priests and they publish the news in 2003.

Garabedian was the trigger for this investigation that shook the United States. (Source: IMDB)

The investigation by journalists surprised the public and resonated strongly in the Church. It’s a gritty story about secrets swept under the rug, bureaucracy, and the idea of ​​keeping a clean image at any cost. And in the film we see the struggle of the investigators to reach the truth, the testimonies of the victims, who for years sought justice, and the pressure that the newspaper suffers to carry out the case.

It’s an engaging and outrageous story with great performances from the entire cast, but Mark Ruffalo stands out above the rest. An interesting option to see and enjoy a very well written script that follows one of the scandals that impacted an entire country and the world alike. Also for those who are interested in journalism or movies of this style, spot light is a refreshing option that shows all the steps of the investigation.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.