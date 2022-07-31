Sissi the young empress / On Rai 1 the film with Romy Schneider

Sissi the young empress will be broadcast by Rai 1 today, 31 July 2022, starting from 2.00 pm. It is a cult film produced in Austria in 1955 with a length of 107 minutes.

The absolute protagonist is Ernst Marischka who takes care of the subject, script, direction and production the latter together with Karl Ehrlich for Erma-Film. The photography is entrusted to Bruno Mondi with the extraordinary costumes of Gerdago, Leo Bei and Franz Szivats.

LOL crazy about my best friend / Su Italia 1 the film with Demi Moore and Miley Cyrus

In the cast we find in the role of Sissi the extraordinary Romy Schneider. Also in the cast are Karlheinz Bohm, Brigitte Treichler, Magda Schneider, Gustav Knuth, Vilma Degischer, Walther Reyer and many more. The film was released in theaters in December 1956 in Germany and Austria and then landed all over the world.

Sissi the young empress, the plot of the film

Now let’s move on to the plot from Sissi the young empress. The protagonist is the empress Sissi who finds herself experiencing heavy contrasts in the kingdom with her mother-in-law / aunt the archduchess Sofia. In fact, she has the habit of intervening in her couple because she considers the woman and her spouse as too young and unable to run the empire as it should. Sissi gives birth to her first daughter and this leads to a serious problem with Sofia who takes her away from her by taking her to a distant wing of the building to entrust her to the governesses.

Lucida obsession / On Rai 3 the TV movie with Ignacyo Matyn

Sissi suffers a lot for this, but the biggest disappointment comes from her husband who does not take his side by following what his mother says. Sissi escapes and returns to her family in Bavaria. He thus regains strength despite his father’s opposition. She is joined by her husband and she gets to fight with him for the child and she goes back to the palace. You will also encounter serious problems from a political point of view.

READ ALSO:

He is worse than me / Su Rete 4 the film with Renato Pozzetto and Adriano Celentano

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED