Shakira: The incredible sum of money that the singer earns with her perfumes

Shakira She has become something of an alchemist, so everything the Colombian singer touches turns to gold. Although her artistic career began when Shak was only 14 years old, it was her album “Where are the thieves?” what marked a before and after in her life and in her career, and it was with “Laundry Service” (2001) when she began to explore -and conquer- the international market, outside of the Latin that she already dominated. But music is not the only thing that has made her a success and a true reference for her.

Like other internationally renowned artists, Shakira has known how to exploit its own name and turn it into a brand. And outside of the music and her hypnotic movements when dancing -which combine the urban with the movements of the Middle East that she carries in her blood-, the singer of “I congratulate you” has found another nest to increase her fortune .

Shakira and the percentage of her fortune that is linked to her perfumes

It is not a novelty that artists -be they actors, actresses or linked to music- decide to venture into the world of fragrances. Without going any further, Antonio Banderas has his own line of perfumes, while other artists have ventured into the environment of grooming, personal care and cosmetics. Jennifer Aniston launched her hair products and Jennifer Lopez has her own skin care line: “JLo Beauty”. Either Shakira is out of this industry.

The singer born in Barranquilla currently has four perfume lines: “Dance” (with the Midnight, Red Midnight and Dance editions), “Dream” (Sweet Dream and Dream), “Rock” (50 ml. and 80 ml.) and “S by Shakira” (S and S Eau Florale). They are all the fragrances with which Shakira has been released and they are for sale on their own official website at an average cost of 22 dollars.

Recently the specialized portal “Celebrity Net Worth” reported that the perfume and fragrance market represents about 7% of the fortune of Shakira, valued at a total of about 300 million dollars. This means that, according to the calculation of the site, the artist earns about 21 million dollars from the sale of perfumes.