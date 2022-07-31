Shakira: after separating from Gerard Piquè, he now faces 8 years in prison

The Barcelona prosecutor is also preparing a fine of 24 million euros for tax evasion. Meanwhile, the Barcelona player makes an offer (downward) for the custody of the children

Shakira has no peace in this 2022. Spanish justice announces that it will ask for more than eight years in prison for the alleged tax evasion of the Colombian star. But the singer refuses any agreement and she says she is ready to face the trial. Problems also on the front of the separation with Barcelona defender, Gerard Piquè: the matter of the dispute are the children and their custody – photo | video

24 MILLION FINES – The Spanish taxman accuses the singer of not having declared 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014 and for this reason the Barcelona prosecutor is preparing a fine of 24 million euros. But while Shakira refused to strike a settlement on the prosecution on Wednesday, preferring a trial, her lawyers say they are open to reaching an agreement before the trial opens.

CHILDREN BETWEEN SPAIN AND COLOMBIA – The negotiations for the separation from the footballer Gerard Piquè also continue. According to the daily Marca, the Barcelona defender proposed to Shakira that the couple’s children Sasha and Milan finish school in Spain. Which would guarantee the father the custody of the two offspring. In exchange, he offered five first-class tickets to visit them when he wants in Catalonia or 400 thousand euros to pay a debt of which little is known. A minimal offer that is unlikely to be accepted.

