Selena Gomez’s hobbies that few know

Selena Gomez She turned 30 on July 22 and shared the festivities on social media, where she was seen celebrating both with her best friend Taylor Swift and then more elegant in a Versace dress. The artist is one of the most beloved of her generation, but there are some details of her life that few knew.

She began her acting career at the age of 10 with the supporting role of Gianna in the children’s series Barney & Friends, which earned her great recognition for her charisma. Four years later she appeared in various series on the Disney Channel television channel, where she coincided with other actresses her age such as Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.

His rise to fame was at the age of 15 with a leading role in “Wizards of Waverly Place” that earned him several awards and since then he has never stopped working. She also has a successful music career that has seen her do many world tours and open shows like the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Selena Gomez He also became interested in production: in 2017 he released “13 Reasons Why”, which received excellent reviews from important people in the entertainment world for its plot and performances. In addition to obtaining nominations, the Netflix series had a total of 4 seasons that touched on different adolescent problems.

Yes ok Selena Gomez Well known in the entertainment industry for her work, her troubled relationship with Justin Bieber kept her in the spotlight for many years. The artists met when they were very young and were together from 2010 to 2018, after many twists and turns in which both recognized that their relationship was “toxic”.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for years.

“It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I feel like I was a victim of some abuse. I don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, but I’m really proud to say I feel stronger.” revealed about her ex-boyfriend, who today is married to model Hailey Baldwin.

What Selena Gomez likes to do in her privacy

One of the favorite pastimes of Selena Gomez is cooking, as he has shown in recent months on his Instagram account. Her passion is so great that she launched a capsule line of pots and pans for a well-known brand and her own cooking show called “Selena + Chef” on which she had funny guests.

But there are things that the singer does not show on social networks and one of them is her fanaticism for haunted houses. “I went to an abandoned hospital once and it was a chilling experience. We should have gone with boys because we were all girls, an absurd decision now that I think about it. We were in a quiet room for just over a minute and we heard things,” recalled on the British radio station KISS FM.

Although it is not surprising, he also likes to go shopping a lot, so he does not have a personal assistant for this activity like other celebrities. Selena Gomez She enjoys strolling the streets, visiting stores and having personal meetings with designers to assess for herself which looks best fit her.

The singer was born in Grand Prairie, a city located in the counties of Dallas, Texas, but has lived in Los Angeles for years. Today she is focused on her health, her work, and among the latest projects she has done are the launch of her “Rare” beauty products and the “Only Murders in the Building” series, in which she works with Steve Martin and Martin Shorts.

Did you know about the favorite pastimes of Selena Gomez?