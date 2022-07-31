Selena Gomez’s hobbies that few know

Selena Gomez She turned 30 on July 22 and shared the festivities on social media, where she was seen celebrating both with her best friend Taylor Swift and then more elegant in a Versace dress. The artist is one of the most beloved of her generation, but there are some details of her life that few knew.

She began her acting career at the age of 10 with the supporting role of Gianna in the children’s series Barney & Friends, which earned her great recognition for her charisma. Four years later she appeared in various series on the Disney Channel television channel, where she coincided with other actresses her age such as Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker