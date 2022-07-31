Selena Gomez: What is the rare disease you have and how do you keep fighting Lupus?

Selena Gómez is one of the most important singers and actresses of the moment, her great talent and the millions of followers she has in Instagram reflect the result of hard effort, since the singer’s artistic career began at a very early age in the Barney and his friends show, and later became one of the stars of Disney Channell most loved and remembered. In addition, her most recent film projects have earned her a nomination for the Critics Choice Awards. Although the actress has had to go through difficulties throughout her career, without a doubt the heaviest episode of all hers was her diagnosis of Lupus.

YOU CAN SEE: Selena Gómez: this is what she looked like at the beginning of her career and how it has evolved over the years

Selena Gomez’s illness

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with Lupusan incurable autoimmune disease, in 2015 and since then due to the treatment of the disease, the young actress went through different physical changes that caught the attention of her fans and the media, which ended up causing the singer to publicly announce her illness .

In an interview for CosmopolitanSelena confessed that she suffered from Lupus and that he had forged “thick skin” on the subject. ‘I became insecure. I have lupus so my weight fluctuates a lot, I had to learn very early to be thick skinned when it comes to these things and understand that it doesn’t matter at all. It’s just hateful,’ she explained. Due to her difficult situation, the artist suffered from panic attacks, depression and anxiety.

YOU CAN SEE: Selena Gómez: with whom was she linked and who would be her new outgoing?

Selena Gomez: Sequels left by Lupus in her life

One of the most remembered moments in her fight against Lupus was the kidney transplant that Selena Gómez underwent to save her life. In 2017, the actress explained in an emotional publication of Instagram, that, due to Lupus, it was necessary for him to receive a new kidney; the donor was his friend and actress, France Raisa. The one she remembered during her speech when she won the Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Awards. “I think this should have won it France for saving my life “said the singer.

The young actress, Selena Gómez, had to deal alone with the emotional burden that her illness put on her, according to an interview for People magazine. “I thought I lost everything. Just because I didn’t tell it doesn’t mean I didn’t have my moments. But it’s almost unsafe for me to even talk about it, because I would be taken advantage of.” she confessed her. “I discovered that the anxietythe panic attacks and the depression they can be side effects of lupus, and that can present its own challenges,” he added.