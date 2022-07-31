Selena Gomez in Milan in Prada for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez is in Italy. The singer is in Milan for the presentation of her Rare Beauty line. On the occasion of this event, the singer showed off a Prada look

Selena Gomez around the world! Busy days for the singer, who is on her way to a promotional tour of her line Rare Beauty.

It might also interest you

After presenting the new collection in California and France, Selena flew to our beloved Italy, specifically to Milan.

Selena Gomez in Milan

“I just wanted to say thank you so much, so much, so much for being here. Rare Beauty is like my son and I put a lot of love into itHe revealed Selena Gomez during the presentation of the line.

The singer, who has always been fighting against unrealistic standards of perfection and self-acceptance, he wanted to dedicate a special message to his fans: “I want people to feel beautiful. They deserve to feel that way. You are the reason I do this, I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you so thank you from the bottom of my heart“

The look for the launch of the new collection

With the help of his stylist, Kate Young, Selena Gomez has chosen a super colorful look entirely signed Prada. The singer wore a green blouse featuring the brand’s triangular logo.

She then paired a flared pleated mini skirt with orange and black stripes. A model made of silk with a high waist and hem that touches the thigh. She completed the outfit with signature black low-heeled pumps Prada.

The beauty look

To embellish the look, she then combined precious golden earrings by Jennifer Fisher. The singer opted for a simple makeup: nude lips, eyes intensified by dark eyeshadows, extra long lashes and upturned brows. She completed it with a spectacular chignon.







